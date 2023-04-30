Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Padres rally for 2-game Mexican sweep, beat Giants 6-4

By Carlos Rodriguez
Published April 30, 2023 at 4:58 PM PDT
Mexico Giants Padres Baseball
Fernando Llano
/
AP
San Diego Padres' Xander Bogaerts (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring off a two-run double by Matt Carpenter during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Matt Carpenter capped an eighth-inning rally with a tiebreaking, two-run double off the glove of diving centerfielder Mike Yastrzemski, and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 6-4 on Sunday for a two-game sweep of Major League Baseball's first regular-season series in Mexico City.

A day after winning an 11-home run thriller 16-11, the Padres overcame a 4-0 deficit with three runs in the fifth and three in the eighth.

In the thin air of Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú, 7,349 feet above sea level, Lamonte Wade Jr. led off the first inning with a home run off Yu Darvish.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

J.D. Davis went deep in the second and Mitch Haniger homered in a two-run third that included an RBI single by Yastrzemski, who is headed to the injured list.

Before a crowd of 19,633, Austin Nola's two-run homer and Juan Soto's RBI single against Alex Cobb cut the deficit to 4-3 in the in the fifth.

Tyler Rogers (0-2), who allowed Manny Machado's go-ahead, two-run homer a day earlier, couldn't hold the lead and lost for the second straight day.

Juan Soto worked out an eight-pitch walk with one out in the eighth and Xander Bogaerts singled. Camilo Doval relieved, and Jake Cronenworth linked a tying single to right.

Nelson Cruz struck out and Carpenter fouled off three straight pitches before lofting Doval's fourth straight 100 mph-plus offering into short center. Yastrzemski sprinted in and dived but the ball popped out of his glove as Bogaerts and Cronenworth scored.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Yastrzemski limped off the field, accompanied by manager Gabe Kapler and athletic trainer Dave Groeschner. Yastrzemski strained his left hamstring and likely will go on the injured list, Kapler said.

Luis García (1-2) pitched two hitless innings, and Josh Hader got three straight groundouts to remain perfect in 10 save chances, completing a game that took 2 hours, 52 minutes, down from Saturday's 3:44.

Tags

Local South BaySports
More News