San Diego County unemployment rate decreases to 3.3% in April

By City News Service
Published May 19, 2023 at 2:17 PM PDT
The office of the California Employment Development Department is seen in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Facing as much as $2 b billion in fraud, the EDD is near the top of California lawmakers fixit list as they prepare to return to the state Capitol in the new year.
Rich Pedroncelli
/
AP
The office of the California Employment Development Department is seen in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Facing as much as $2 b billion in fraud, the EDD is near the top of California lawmakers fixit list as they prepare to return to the state Capitol in the new year.

San Diego County's unemployment rate decreased to 3.3% in April, following two consecutive months at 3.7%, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

April's unemployment rate was more than April 2022's rate of 3.2%. Last month's rates compare with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.3% for California and 3.1% for the nation during the same period.

According to the EDD, between March 2023 and April 2023, nonfarm employment increased by 9,000, from 1,564,000 to 1,573,100. In addition, agricultural employment added 300 jobs.

Leisure and hospitality posted the most month-over-month gains for the 10th time in past 12 months, with 2,900 jobs added. The majority of those — 1,800 — were in accommodation and food services.

Private education and health services increased jobs by 2,700, government by 1,800 and construction by 1,600.

Professional and business services reported the largest month-over industry sector job decline with a loss of 1,700.

Between April 2022 and April 2023, nonfarm employment increased by 43,400 — a gain of 2.8%. Agricultural employment declined by 200.

Leisure and hospitality also represented the largest gain in jobs year- over-year, with 16,300 added — 10,500 in accommodation and food services. Private education and health services followed with 11,800 jobs, government with 5,500, other services with 4,300, construction with 2,500, and trade, transportation, and utilities with 1,800.

Employment remained unchanged in mining and logging while manufacturing and information each lost 100 jobs.

