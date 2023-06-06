Shallow marine layer to continue indefinitely over San Diego County

San Diego County can expect a very shallow and nearly saturated marine layer Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Cloud cover had been patchier toward the San Diego County coast, but satellite imagery now shows those areas to be mostly overcast.

Unlike recent nights, there has been no measurable precipitation overnight so far, forecasters said. There could still be some patchy drizzle, however.

The marine layer could continue indefinitely with a greater chance for some light measurable amounts for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

It was predicted to be cloudy and cool at the coast Tuesday with highs from 66 to 69. In the valleys, it was expected to be partly cloudy with highs from 67 to 72. The mountains were likely to be foggy with highs from 62 to 72. The deserts should be mostly sunny with highs from 89 to 92, the NWS said.

The trough of low pressure across the area could weaken slightly on Friday. A developing closed low pressure system was expected to be centered somewhere near or just to the west of Point Conception on Saturday with a slow eastward drift on Sunday, the NWS said.