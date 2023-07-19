'Through the Looking-Glass': Chula Vista artist displays window art during Comic-Con

On display outside of the San Diego Convention Center, and during this year’s Comic-Con International, are images of piranha plants and dreams of Alice in Wonderland. They are artistic illustrations drawn by window artist Shirish Villaseñor, a local artist born and raised in Chula Vista.

Some of her work can be seen all week long outside of the windows of Starbucks and Sweet Things Frozen Yogurt at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront. Villaseñor has been conjuring up creative comic displays for the last few years. It started in 2018, when a manager at Starbucks, who was aware of Villaseñor’s interest in the arts, gave her the opportunity to paint a display after another artist backed out. Since that time, it has become something that Villaseñor looks forward to each year.

Other projects Villaseñor is working on include a mural with other artists for La Bella Pizza Garden in Chula Vista, and an upcoming project in partnership with several organizations including the Logan Heights CDC to paint murals under the Interstate 5 and SR-15 underpasses along Imperial Avenue. Anyone who stops by to view her artwork downtown might also catch a glimpse of Villaseñor, who's been working at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront for nearly 10 years.

KPBS South Bay Engagement Producer Marielena Castellanos spoke with Shirish Villaseñor about her journey as an artist and what it means to contribute artwork that will be seen by Comic-Con attendees from all over the globe.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Could you talk about the different themes of the window displays?

Villaseñor: In the first year, which was 2018, it was Jurassic World themed. In 2019 was when Stan Lee passed away; that year, I memorialized him as a person because it was the first Comic-Con without him being present. I did a big portrait of Stan Lee and had some of his characters presented on the Sweet Things Frozen Yogurt side. And then that year in 2019, it was Hook themed at Starbucks ... it was all interactive inside — themed with mermaids and it was really fun. Last year was the comic book theme on the Sweet Things Frozen Yogurt side and Shrek theme on the Starbucks side. This year, because Jack Black did such an amazing role as Bowser, I couldn't do anything more than theme it on Nintendo and Mario Bros. because he blew it away with his Peaches song and his portrayal of Bowser. And on the Starbucks side, this year, it's going to be an Alice in Wonderland theme.

What does it mean to you to have this opportunity to have so many people see your work?



Villaseñor: It just became something that I anticipated for the next year, a way I could give back to the Comic-Con attendees, being one of them, being enamored with this week of happiness that happens in San Diego and being around so many creatives. Watching the city build up around me, and me with my little paintbrush and chalk markers, just making art, it's one of the best feelings that I've ever had.

Marielena Castellanos Shirish Villaseñor stands in front of window display she created for Comic-Con 2023 on Monday, July 17, 2023.

What was it like when you first started back in 2018?

Villaseñor: I think the first time, I really had never done any form of public art and went to the window with the "I'm not quite sure what I'm doing, but I'm going to do it" attitude. And as soon as I finished wrapping up the first season, the business next door, Sweet Things Frozen Yogurt, said the following year they also wanted to have something.

How far back can you remember drawing or expressing yourself creatively?

Villaseñor: Kindergarten, it was something that I always did. I always doodled, probably even before I could write. It was always something that I just knew that I wanted to do, whether it's sewing, whether it's Claymation, anything. I just need to create to be a good person, in order to be happy with my own life, I need to mold things around me and be able to build. Ever since I was a child, that was just my form of communication. It was the way that I was able to express myself when I was shy. It's my form of expression.

What type of support did you have in terms of encouragement to pursue the arts?

Villaseñor: That may have fallen a little bit short, because I wasn't necessarily encouraged to make art. It was always looked at in my family as not a means for a career. It wasn't a way to make money, but I knew that it was just what made me happy, so I did it anyway, and I pursued other ways of making money and just always used that as something to build my happiness. I do remember my aunt would always give me easels, and she was one that would notice and say, 'you're going to be a creative when you grow up.' I can say that my aunt was always there to assist, but in general, it was, 'try to find a different way of making money.' And I'm glad that I didn't because I'm enjoying making art every day.

When did you decide, or when did you know, this is what you wanted to pursue?

Villaseñor: Definitely came with COVID. So, (through) Hilton, I was able to do public art with Comic-Con, but it wasn't until COVID hit that staying at home and being in my house, I realized: What is a better way of finding happiness than pursuing what makes you happy? And that's kind of when things clicked in my brain, even though you can find one path, you can always still bring in arts to those paths. So, I was able to merge the two and pursue it a little bit stronger.

What are some of the challenges that you find in trying to secure either employment, opportunities or funding to pursue art?

Villaseñor: I feel like the universe is just throwing projects at me, and I feel very blessed with that, because as soon as I changed my mind into thinking that I was going to pursue art, things just landed. As soon as I was done with one project, another project was offered to me, and it's kind of just been a fun roller coaster of following where it takes me, whether I need to go out and pursue something later, maybe to keep those jobs flowing. But as of right now, I feel like it's just the universe opening up a little bit more and giving me what I need to be an artist.

How does it feel as a woman and a person of color to make this contribution?

Villaseñor: The woman empowerment that is happening now in art is a beautiful thing. And I'm glad to be one of those women in art. I feel also, as a woman in color in general, the diversity that goes into art is very important. Seeing that each person, each experience can create a different type of fusion with art is really beautiful to see. I love being able to portray my own culture into my art.

What does Comic-Con mean to you?

Villaseñor: I feel it is a collection of nerds. We are able to actually be free together and have a week of celebration where we all are able to share commonalities and it is one of the most beautiful things to see. The amount of time that people have put into their costumes, the amount of structure that they have in their planning, and how everybody has a different experience. There are so many different places that you can land, and nobody has the same travels. I think that that anticipation of how your year is going to be is one of the best things to look forward to.

Finally, what do you hope people will get when they walk by and see your artwork?

Villaseñor: My hope is that they play. I hope that they are able to take pictures with their families and feel like they are submerged into the worlds that I have painted around them. I hope that if I can make a few people smile in their day, then it'll be a lot brighter for everyone. And I just hope that everybody has a really good Comic-Con no matter where they are taking their pictures.