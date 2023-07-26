Hot weather in parts of San Diego County to continue all week

An excessive heat warning and heat advisory are in effect for parts of San Diego County Wednesday with temperatures expected to reach as high as 118 in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

An excessive heat warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday in the deserts and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning where highs are expected to reach 118 degrees.

In the valleys, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway, a heat advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday. High temperatures are expected to reach 101 degrees.

A dangerous heat wave will continue to grip parts of San Diego County this week. The coast will be the only place to find relief from the heat with highs predicted in the 70s.

"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," NWS forecasters warned. "Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water."

Temperatures will be under the triple digit marker in the valleys and coastal areas Wednesday.

