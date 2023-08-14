Average San Diego County gas price rises for 21st day in a row

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Monday for the 21st consecutive day, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $5.205.

The average price has increased 25.6 cents over the past 21 days, including 1.1 cents Sunday, after dropping 1.3 cents over the preceding week, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 7 cents more than one week ago and 24.8 cents higher than one month ago but 15.3 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.23 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose three-tenths of a cent to $3.851, its 23rd increase in 27 days. It has risen 28.8 cents over the past 27 days, including a two-tenths of a cent Sunday. It is 2.2 cents more than one week ago and 28.5 cents higher than one month ago but 10.8 cents less than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.165 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

