Caltrans to begin I-5 closures for bridge repair this weekend

A section of southbound Interstate 5 in downtown San Diego will be closed this weekend to repair the bridge deck over State Route 163.

The southbound closure will begin at 9 p.m. Friday at Interstate 8 and last until 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, with all traffic detoured to eastbound I-8. At least one lane of southbound I-5 will remain accessible from on-ramps south of I-8 for limited local and airport traffic, according to Caltrans San Diego.

The Fifth Avenue on-ramp will be closed to limit the amount of traffic using the single lane through the construction area.

Motorists heading through on I-5 are advised to take southbound Interstate 805 before they are redirected eastbound on I-8 to avoid delays through downtown.

Caltrans workers will also use the closure as an opportunity to clean, maintain and inspect hard-to-reach areas, the agency said.

Caltrans will be performing a similar closure for the northbound side of I-5 at the end of the month. The northbound I-5 closure will begin at State Route 15 SR-15 on Friday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. through Monday, Oct. 1 at 5 a.m., with two lanes of traffic detoured to SR-15 and remaining northbound I-5 traffic directed to eastbound State Route 94.

Messaging signs will be in place to encourage alternate travel and advise of closures.

"This proactive work will ensure the structural integrity of the I-5 bridge through downtown for years to come," Caltrans District Director Gustavo Dallarda said. "During these two closure weekends, please avoid using I-5 through downtown and travel on alternate routes like SR-163, I-805 and SR-15."