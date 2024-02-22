Alliance San Diego's voter mobilization efforts impacted by January flooding

The San Diego nonprofit organization Alliance San Diego is working extra hard to make sure under-resourced communities are informed about the March 5 primary election and have access to voting resources. The flooding on Jan. 22 made their efforts more challenging.

“We’re very concerned about the communities that we serve having the information they need in order to go vote," Alliance San Diego’s Executive Director Andrea Guerrero said. "Right now, they’re worried about a roof over their head and so I can understand that, but they’re also not at their place of residence to receive the information about the election.”

In addition to having a harder time locating and mobilizing the residents displaced by the storm, the organization's building in downtown San Diego also flooded on Jan 22. Itzel Maganda Chavez, Alliance’s Civic Engagement Director, said it caused about $100,000 in damage and lost equipment. They moved their voting operation to the second floor. Some staff are working from a local library or remotely.

Voting is not necessarily a priority or top of mind when families have to figure out a place to live and other basic needs, Maganda Chavez, said.

"Some have lost everything, and so for Alliance San Diego it’s imperative that we try different methods to reach our community members,” Maganda Chavez said.

To reach them, Alliance canvassers are going door-to-door in communities affected by the flooding and to hotels where many displaced San Diegans are temporarily staying, and giving them the information and resources they need to vote.

Some voting centers and the San Diego Registrar of Voters' Office will open for voting beginning Saturday. To learn more about your voting options and to find a voting center near you, go to SDVOTE.com.