Ex-Chula Vista councilwoman pleads guilty to theft charges

Former Chula Vista City Councilwoman Andrea Cardenas and her brother Jesus pleaded guilty Wednesday to two felony counts of grand theft for fraudulently obtaining a COVID-relief loan for their political consulting business and using the money for personal expenses, and for unlawfully obtaining state unemployment benefits.

Both are expected to land on probation, with the chance to have the charges reduced to misdemeanors, but on different timetables.

Sentencing for Andrea Cardenas was scheduled for Aug. 28, when her attorneys will be able to ask a judge to reduce the two felony charges to misdemeanors. She is expected to be sentenced to probation, although it was unclear for how long.

Jesus Cardenas will be sentenced March 27. He is expected to be sentenced to two years probation, and after that time, he will be able to ask that the charges be reduced to misdemeanors, assuming he successfully completes probation.

The pair were initially charged last year, with prosecutors saying they fraudulently obtained a $176,227 Paycheck Protection Program loan in early 2021 intended for their firm, Grassroots Resources, then used the funds on personal expenses, including a $33,500 check to Andrea Cardenas' Chula Vista City Council campaign account.

They were later charged with an additional grand theft count. Prosecutor said they took funds unlawfully from the state's Employment Development Department sometime between April and December of 2020, during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

Andrea Cardenas resigned her council seat Feb. 19.

"In an effort to prioritize my mental health, and the health of my community, I have made the very difficult choice to formally resign effective immediately from my position as council member for our city's 4th District," she wrote in a memo. "It has been an honor and privilege to serve my community and work alongside all of you."