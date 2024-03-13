Average San Diego County gas price rises

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose three-tenths of a cent Wednesday to $4.914, a day after it dropped six-tenths of a cent.

The average price is two-tenths of a cent more than one week ago and 13.8 cents higher than one month ago, but 3.5 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.527 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose two-tenths of a cent to $3.396 a day after it dropped three-tenths of a cent. It is 1 cent more than one week ago and 17.1 cents higher than one month ago, but 7.7 cents less than one year ago.

It has dropped $1.62 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.