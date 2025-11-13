Seidler Family to explore Padres sale among 'strategic options'

The Seidler family, which has owned the San Diego Padres since 2012, announced today it was beginning a formal process to explore strategic options, including the possible sale of the franchise.

"The family has decided to begin a process of evaluating our future with the Padres, including a potential sale of the franchise," said John Seidler, Padres chairman and brother of former owner Peter Seidler. "We will undertake this process with integrity and professionalism in a way that honors Peter's legacy and love for the Padres and lays the foundation for the franchise's long-term success."

"During the process and as we prepare for the 2026 season, the Padres will continue to focus on its players, employees, fans and community while putting every resource into winning a World Series championship. We remain fully committed to this team, its fans and the San Diego community."

The family is working with advisory company BDT & MSD Partners to guide the process to "ensure that it is conducted in a disciplined and professional manner," a Padres statement read.

In 2012, Seidler, his uncle Peter O'Malley, and Ron Fowler formed the O'Malley Group, which purchased MLB's San Diego Padres from John Moores for $800 million. Seidler died in November 2023 at the age of 63.

In 2024, the city of San Diego named a street after the former owner near Petco Park — The Peter Seidler Way.

"One of the greatest humans that I've had the privilege of knowing. Peter left a huge mark. Not just in the world of baseball, but in our community. His legacy will live through the countless lives he's touched and the impact he left on everyone in this building," Padres third baseman Manny Machado said during a remembrance ceremony last year.

Owning baseball teams ran in Seidler's family. His grandfather, Walter O'Malley, owned the Dodgers before and after their move from Brooklyn to Los Angeles, and his uncle, Peter O'Malley, owned the Dodgers for many years after Walter's death.

However, Seidler did not go right into baseball. He earned his master's degree in business administration from UCLA, then launched a private equity firm, Seidler Equity Partners, in 1992.

They collectively owned the team until 2020, when Seidler bought out Fowler's shares to become the primary owner.

The Seidler family and the Padres do not intend to comment further until the strategic option process has concluded.