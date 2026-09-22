How one act of kindness led to the creation of something special

Longtime readers of The San Diego Union-Tribune may remember Leigh Fenly. She’s been retired for about 20 years now, but during her 30 years at the paper, she covered all sorts of stories.

Carlos Castillo / KPBS Former San Diego Union Tribune reporter and Kindness Happens Here publisher Leigh Fenly is shown with the sign that started it all at VIP Cleaners on August 17, 2026.

She spent the last 12 years editing the Quest section; that was all about science. Now, she specializes in a different kind of science: that of kindness.

“It's very straightforward, kindness is, and everybody knows that language, everybody knows what it is,” Fenly said.

We interviewed Fenly in front of VIP Cleaners in the Morena District because that’s where this story begins. It started late last year when she was bringing in some dry cleaning — and noticed a sign in the window, telling passersby, “If you are unemployed and need an outfit cleaned for an interview, we will clean it for free.”

Carlos Castillo / KPBS A sign announcing free dry cleaning for unemployed job seekers is shown in the VIP Cleaners window on August 17, 2026.

“I was really moved by it,” she said. “You never know what's going to move your heart, but that day, that sign moved my heart.”

So, Fenly went in and had a conversation with VIP Cleaners co-owner Karla Villareal.

Carlos Castillo / KPBS VIP Cleaners co-owner Karla Villareal is shown at the cleaners on August 17, 2026.

“I love to talk to my customers. My kids say that I talk too much sometimes,” Villareal said with a laugh.

The talking happens in front of the shop because in the back, it’s busy and noisy with apparel of all sorts being washed, steamed and pressed and finally hung on one of those clothing conveyor belts, wrapped and ready for the customer.

Carlos Castillo / KPBS VIP Cleaners co-owner Salvador Villareal is shown in the back of the cleaners on August 17, 2026.

Overseeing this cacophony of cleaning is Karla’s husband Salvador. While Karla is taking care of customers out front, Salvador makes sure everything is humming along smoothly in back.

Back to Leigh Fenly and what seeing that sign sparked.

“I went inside. I thanked them for putting the sign up and then as months went by, I kept thinking about it. I kept thinking about who are these people that have created this lovely kindness that’s just such a generosity of heart,” she said.

Carlos Castillo / KPBS Kindness Happens Here publisher Leigh Fenly is shown with VIP Cleaners co-owner Salvador Villareal at the cleaners on August 17, 2026.

The Villarreals’ way of spreading kindness moved her reporter’s heart to her own act of kindness.

“I just went to, ‘How can I write about people doing kind things?’”

The answer to that question was the creation of a monthly publication with a self-explanatory title — Kindness Happens Here .

But Fenly couldn’t do it on her own, so she turned to some old friends for help. They responded with their own acts of kindness.

“My former colleagues have stepped up with me who produce the newspaper with me; write for it, edit it, design it, create photography, illustrations, all out of the kindness of their hearts, voluntarily giving skills and time and that’s been the greatest kindness of all because it could not happen without people who share your dream,” Fenly said.

A dream realized, and found at Kindness Happens Here. It probably won’t surprise you that it’s free, and there are occasionally printed versions.

Carlos Castillo / KPBS A printed version of Kindness Happens Here highlighting libraries is shown on the counter at VIP Cleaners on August 17, 2026.

“It’s 90% online but for special occasions like our library edition, we did print out a lot of copies and donated them to the library foundation… it turned out to be a really good thing. It came out just as the city was debating massive library cuts, so we felt like it was a really good time to focus on what libraries do for communities, way beyond books,” said Fenly.

And what San Diegans like the Villareals do for their fellow San Diegans.

“A lot of people, they come in here and they’re in a bad mood or they’re mad and we just keep talking to them and you see them just laughing getting out of here, and we’re like ok… I mean, it’s something joyful,” said Karla with a smile.

Carlos Castillo / KPBS Karla and Salvador Villareal are shown at VIP Cleaners on August 17, 2026.

In the front of a dry cleaners, on the printed page, on the screen; joyful things, acts of kindness - begetting kindness.