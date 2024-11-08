Naval information warfare training group San Diego commanding officer fired

The commanding officer of Naval Information Warfare Training Group San Diego was fired Thursday.

Cmdr. Cayanne McFarlane was relieved of her duties "due to a loss of confidence in her ability to command," according to a statement from the Navy, which only elaborated further by stating, "The Navy maintains the highest standards for commanding officers and holds them accountable when those standards are not met."

Military.com reported through an unnamed military official that "McFarlane was relieved over a matter of personal conduct that did not involve allegations that would have affected another sailor."

McFarlane assumed command of NITWG San Diego in April of 2023.

She's been temporarily reassigned to Naval Information Forces and Cmdr. Dominic DiMaggio, the executive officer of Fleet Weather Center, San Diego, will serve as NITWG's commanding officer until the Navy can find a permanent replacement.

The announcement marked the second San Diego-based Navy firing in two days.

On Wednesday, Capt. Lester Brown, Jr., commanding officer of Naval Leadership and Ethics Command San Diego, was relieved of his duties, with the Navy also citing "a loss of confidence in his ability to command," a common statement used by the Navy when announcing firings.

Brown took command in September 2022.