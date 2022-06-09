Give Now
3 people died in a shooting at a Maryland manufacturing facility, officials say

By Jonathan Franklin
Published June 9, 2022 at 3:05 PM PDT
Police work near where a man opened fire at a business, killing three people before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout, according to authorities, in Smithsburg, Md., Thursday. The Washington County (Md.) Sheriff's Office said in a news release that three victims were found dead at Columbia Machine Inc. and a fourth victim was critically injured.
Steve Ruark
/
AP
Police work near where a man opened fire at a business, killing three people before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout, according to authorities, in Smithsburg, Md., Thursday. The Washington County (Md.) Sheriff's Office said in a news release that three victims were found dead at Columbia Machine Inc. and a fourth victim was critically injured.

Three people are dead and one person was left injured after a shooter opened fire at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg, Md., officials say.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place just after 2:30 p.m. at Columbia Machine in Smithsburg, about 75 miles west of Baltimore.

The suspect is no longer a threat to the community, officials say. Multiple federal agencies, including the FBI and ATF, have responded to assist local authorities in the investigation into the shooting.

U.S. Rep. David Trone released a statement on Twitter following the shooting, saying his office was in contact with authorities in the area and are actively monitoring the shooting.

"If you're local, please stay away from the area as law enforcement responds," Trone tweeted.

This is a developing story.

Jonathan Franklin
Jonathan Franklin is a reporter on the Newshub covering general assignment and international and domestic breaking news.