Police say 'everyone has been accounted for' in Michigan church attack that killed 4

Law enforcement authorities in Michigan continue to sift through the burned-out church that was the site of a deadly attack Sunday morning, leaving four people and the suspect dead and another eight victims injured.

But Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye said authorities are not aware of any other possible victims still missing.

"We have not completed searching the church," Renye said during a Monday morning press conference. But as far as officials know, he added, "everyone has been accounted for."

The attack unfolded Sunday morning during a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints service in Grand Blanc Township, located about 60 miles northwest of Detroit.

Law enforcement authorities say Thomas Jacob Sanford, a 40-year-old Marine veteran from nearby Burton, carried out the deadly attack. Sanford was killed in a shootout with police.

The FBI, which is leading the investigation, is investigating the attack as an "act of targeted violence."

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer thanked first responders for their swift actions and said her heart was breaking after another mass shooting in the state.

"We've seen gun violence in our schools, stores, parades, festivals and our houses of worship. These are places that we go to feel connected, to feel safe, to be together," she said. "But today, this place has been shattered by bullets and broken glass."

The Grand Blanc Community Schools System said all of its 13 campuses would be closed Monday, ranging from pre-school to high school.

Who was the attacker?

Sanford served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2004 to 2008, military officials confirmed to NPR.

Sanford completed one tour in Iraq as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2007 and into 2008 with a combat logistics regiment. He attained the rank of sergeant, the Marines said.

Law enforcement officials have not speculated on Sanford's motive for Sunday's attack.

Renye said Monday afternoon that investigators had interviewed over 100 victims and witnesses and were continuing to conduct interviews to get a clearer picture of what happened and why.

