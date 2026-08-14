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Sen. Ruben Gallego on handling of USS Lincoln conditions: 'That's not proper leadership'

By Michel Martin Majd Al-Waheidi
Published August 14, 2026 at 3:47 AM PDT
An F/A-18E Super Hornet prepares to launch from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in support of Operation Epic Fury on Feb. 28, 2026.
AP
/
U.S. Navy via AP
An F/A-18E Super Hornet prepares to launch from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in support of Operation Epic Fury on Feb. 28, 2026.

Updated August 14, 2026 at 7:54 AM PDT

Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego of Arizona is calling for greater oversight of conditions aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, saying he has heard reports of long hours, limited food and mounting stress among sailors.

Gallego, a Marine veteran who deployed to Iraq, said in an interview with Morning Edition that he has been in contact with the spouse of an experienced sailor aboard the carrier, who described deteriorating morale and difficult working conditions.

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The Lincoln has been at sea for more than 260 consecutive days, a record. The carrier, with more than 5,000 sailors, has been supporting U.S. and Israeli operations in the war against Iran.

Steve Walsh of member station WHRO reports the war has complicated resupply efforts after Iran attacked the Navy's main regional hub in Bahrain. Democratic lawmakers are now calling for the Pentagon to investigate reports of food shortages, broken toilets and inadequate mental health care aboard the Lincoln.

The Navy says it has seen no increase in suicidal ideation or suicide attempts aboard the ship. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has also pushed back on reports of poor conditions.

Gallego is among lawmakers seeking to visit the carrier.

"They're just kind of winging it right now," he said, criticizing the Trump administration's planning. Regarding the Pentagon's handling of the deployment itself, Gallego added: "That's not proper leadership."

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Listen to the full interview by clicking the play button above. If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

The digital version was edited by Treye Green.

Copyright 2026 NPR

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Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered and host of the Consider This Saturday podcast, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Majd Al-Waheidi
Majd Al-Waheidi is the digital editor on Morning Edition, where she brings the show's journalism to online audiences. Previously, Al-Waheidi was a reporter for the New York Times in the Gaza Strip, where she reported about a first-of-its-kind Islamic dating site, and documented the human impact of the 2014 Israel-Gaza war in a collaborative visual project nominated for an Emmy Award. She also reported about Wikipedia censorship in Arabic for Rest of World magazine, and investigated the abusive working conditions of TikTok content moderators for Business Insider. Al-Waheidi has worked at the International Center for Religion & Diplomacy, and holds a master's degree in Arab Studies from the Georgetown School of Foreign Service. A native of Gaza, she speaks Arabic and some French, and is studying Farsi.

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