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Could the White House try its press ban again? A press freedom expert explains

By A Martínez Majd Al-Waheidi
Published September 24, 2026 at 1:44 AM PDT
The James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 21.
Alex Wroblewski
/
AFP via Getty Images
The James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 21.

Updated September 24, 2026 at 9:03 AM PDT

A federal judge restored White House access to CNN, MS NOW and Politico for 14 days. But the ruling leaves one question unanswered: Could the administration simply try again, this time following the proper process?

Gabe Rottman, vice president of policy at the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, says that would not necessarily settle the larger constitutional issue.

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The Reporters Committee, a nonprofit that provides free legal services and advocacy to journalists and news organizations, joined the White House Correspondents' Association and dozens of news organizations, including NPR, in a friend-of-the-court brief supporting the three outlets.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly focused largely on due process, finding that the outlets were likely denied adequate notice and a chance to respond before their credentials were revoked.

Rottman said the White House has broad discretion to manage access, including for legitimate security reasons. But that authority, he said, cannot be used to exclude outlets because officials dislike their coverage.

"The White House facility doesn't need to let journalists in," Rottman told NPR. "But once it does ... it cannot exclude journalists or news organizations because it doesn't like what they report."

This broader question regarding viewpoint discrimination could remain even if the White House fixes the procedural problem.

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Rottman had a simple assessment of whether these access restrictions have been effective: "Journalists are resilient," he said. "They'll keep doing their jobs. They'll keep getting the news to the public."

Listen to the interview by clicking the blue button above.

The digital story was written by Majd Al-Waheidi and edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

Copyright 2026 NPR

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A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Majd Al-Waheidi
Majd Al-Waheidi is the digital editor on Morning Edition, where she brings the show's journalism to online audiences. Previously, Al-Waheidi was a reporter for the New York Times in the Gaza Strip, where she reported about a first-of-its-kind Islamic dating site, and documented the human impact of the 2014 Israel-Gaza war in a collaborative visual project nominated for an Emmy Award. She also reported about Wikipedia censorship in Arabic for Rest of World magazine, and investigated the abusive working conditions of TikTok content moderators for Business Insider. Al-Waheidi has worked at the International Center for Religion & Diplomacy, and holds a master's degree in Arab Studies from the Georgetown School of Foreign Service. A native of Gaza, she speaks Arabic and some French, and is studying Farsi.

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