Park in Barrio Logan is the latest to remove Cesar E. Chavez’s name

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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson, it’s THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24TH>>>> [ A PARK IN BARRIO LOGAN IS NOW THE LATEST TO REMOVE CESAR E CHAVEZ’S NAME ]More on that next. But first... let’s do the headlines….########

THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCED IT’S DROPPING ABOUT 760-THOUSAND PEOPLE FROM AFFORDABLE CARE ACT COVERAGE

THE ADMINISTRATION SAYS IT'S OVER CLAIMS THAT ENROLLEES DID NOT MEET ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS, OR THAT SOME DID NOT EXIST AT ALL.

HERE IN CALIFORNIA HOWEVER .. THERE’S AN IMPORTANT DISTINCTION

THE STATE RUNS ITS OWN AFFORDABLE CARE THROUGH THE COVERED CALIFORNIA PROGRAM.

THE AGENCY SAYS TUESDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT AFFECT OUR STATE’S ONE-POINT-EIGHT MILLION CONSUMERS

COVERED CALIFORNIA SAYS PEOPLE CAN BE “REST ASSURED” THEIR COVERAGE WON’T BE IMPACTED

THE AGENCY SAYS IT HAS SAFEGUARDS IN PLACE TO PREVENT FRAUDULENT ENROLLMENTS, INCLUDING IDENTITY CHECKS AND REQUIRING CONSUMERS TO GIVE PERMISSION BEFORE AN AGENT CAN ENROLL THEM.

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THOUSANDS OF SAN DIEGO RESIDENTS ARE BEING WRONGLY OVERCHARGED FOR TRASH SERVICE

THE ERROR ON THEIR PROPERTY TAX BILL IS A TECHNICAL GLITCH LISTED UNDER THE SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT FEE

IT OCCURRED WHEN THE CITY SHARED ITS DATA WITH THE COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR.

MAYOR TODD GLORIA SAYS HE’S DIRECTED THE ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO WORK URGENTLY WITH THE COUNTY TO IDENTIFY EVERY AFFECTED PROPERTY, CORRECT THE GLITCH AND THEN SHARE INFORMATION ABOUT IT

“Right now the best information I have is that its likely to result in a secondary bill to folks with a correct number, but that’s a work in progress, making sure that we’re mindful of all the laws that the tax collector has to follow in regards to notification to folks but it is an error and it will be fixed.”

YOU CAN VISIT SAN DIEGO DOT GOV SLASH ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES SLASH COLLECTION FOR MORE INFO

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SAN DIEGO’S 2026 TOURISM RATES ARE SURPASSING EXPECTATIONS … BUT THERE’S A CATCH

AS OF THIS PAST JUNE, THERE WAS A SIX PERCENT INCREASE SEEN IN VISITATION

HOTEL REVENUE PER AVAILABLE ROOM RATES FOR JULY ALSO WERE SOME OF THE STRONGEST SEEN

THIS INFORMATION COMES TO US FROM THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY LODGING ASSOCIATION.

EACH YEAR IT PREDICTS HOW MANY PEOPLE WILL BOOK HOTEL ROOMS, HOW MUCH IT WILL COST AND HOW MUCH THE HOTEL WILL PROFIT.

CBS-8 SAYS THAT DESPITE SOLID REVENUES … HOTEL PROFIT MARGINS HAVE YET TO RETURN TO THEIR PRE PANDEMIC LEVELS

THE ANNUAL REPORT FOUND THAT IN 2027, HOTELS NEED TO WORK ON INCORPORATING MORE A-I AND MARKETING INTO THEIR BUSINESS MODELS AND STRATEGIES

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A HURRICANE GAINING MOMENTUM OFF OF MEXICO'S PACIFIC COAST COULD BRING COASTAL FLOODING AND EROSION TO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

FORECASTERS SAY THIS COULD HAPPEN THIS WEEKEND OR EARLY NEXT WEEK, ADDING THAT THERE IS UNCERTAINTY AROUND THE HURRICANE’S EXACT TRAJECTORY AND STRENGTH

THE NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER SAYS HURRICANE POLO REACHED CATEGORY 5 STRENGTH AS OF TUESDAY, WITH MAXIMUM WIND SPEEDS NEARING 165 MILES PER HOUR

THE STORM WAS EXPECTED TO MOVE GENERALLY WEST-NORTHWEST OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS, AND ITS EVENTUAL MOVEMENT COULD INDIRECTLY IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

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THE SAN DIEGO BOARD OF PORT COMMISSIONERS ON WEDNESDAY VOTED TO RENAME CESAR E. CHAVEZ PARK IN BARRIO LOGAN TO CHICANO PARK ON THE BAY

REPORTER ELAINE ALFARO ATTENDED THE MEETING

RENAME 1 (:XX) SOC

The port commissioners unanimously approved the item this afternoon.

There’s a history of wanting the name change.

Community leader Josephine Talamantez (TALAH-MAHN-TEZ), says the change will help further cement the Chicano community’s legacy in Barrio Logan.

“With regard to your question of what I think the name change means to us, it’s a validation that finally someone is listening to what this community has to say.”

Earlier this year the New York Times published an investigation into allegations that Cesar Chavez sexually abused women and girls for years. Since then, communities across the country have been scrubbing the labor leader’s name from buildings and landmarks.

The Port district’s staff hosted public engagement sessions between May and July to gather name ideas.

A Port spokesperson said new signage will be installed soon as part of the District’s Baywide Signage Plan.

Elaine Alfaro, KPBS News.

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SEPTEMBER IS NATIONAL PREPAREDNESS MONTH. IT’S A REMINDER FOR COMMUNITIES AND FAMILIES TO PREPARE FOR EMERGENCIES. OFFICIALS GATHERED WEDNESDAY IN MISSION TRAILS REGIONAL PARK TO SHARE PROGRESS ON A MULTI-YEAR EFFORT TO REDUCE FIRE RISK

REPORTER KATIE ANASTAS SAYS, IN 2003, THE CEDAR FIRE BURNED ABOUT 28-HUNDRED ACRES IN THE PARK

BRUSH1 1:00 SOQ

(nats of crews clearing brush)

It’s been two years since crews started their work in Mission Trails Regional Park. So far, they’ve covered about a tenth of the park’s acreage and removed more than 60 tons of dried brush and invasive plants.

Raul Campillo represents District 7 on the San Diego City Council. His district includes Mission Trails.

CAMPILLO

That's 31 cars’ worth of weight that is no longer in this park, that can catch fire and spread with the wind and start to burn down homes.

The nonprofit Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation is managing the project. They hired restoration analyst Margaret Thompson. She says the first step was to remove non-native thatch. That’s a layer of dead or decaying plant matter on top of the soil.

THOMPSON

That non-native biomass thatch can act as kindling for fires. So it's not only a huge fire risk, but it takes away open space or a habitat that could be native species habitat.

State funding for the project comes from the San Diego River Conservancy. The grant runs through Fall 2027. Katie Anastas, KPBS News.

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ONE OF SAN DIEGO’S MOST POPULAR HIKING SPOTS IS GETTING SOME UPGRADES. ENVIRONMENT REPORTER TAMMY MURGA SAYS PARTS OF THE TORREY PINES STATE NATURAL RESERVE WILL BE CLOSED FOR SEVERAL MONTHS

TORREY 1 TRT 00:47 SOQ

If you want to hike in Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve or get a nice view of the ocean from the bluffs, you’ll have to wait a while.

TORREY 1a 00:

“We’re supposed to go hiking but apparently it’s closed today.”

Debbie Gillespie and her son, Connor, are visiting from Arizona. Their plan to see the coast from the reserve fizzled.

TORREY 1b 00:

“We just decided that this would be a fun little trip to plan for the day. Go check out the hiking spots.”

State Parks will be adding new restrooms and improving access to areas like the Torrey Pines Lodge and parking lots.

It’s all part of a multiyear effort to upgrade utilities and expand public access.

State Parks says the reserve is scheduled to reopen in March.

*Nat* of beach/waves

But as the Arizona family says, you can still…

TORREY 1c 00:

“Check out the beach over here”

The beach parking lot is still open. Tammy Murga, KPBS News

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SAN DIEGO NATIVE FREDO (FRAY-doh) GILLIS IS A SELF-TAUGHT OIL PAINTER WHOSE RECENT TRAVELS GAVE HIM A NEW PERSPECTIVE. ARTS REPORTER AUDY MCAFEE CAUGHT UP WITH HIM BEFORE HIS NEXT SOLO SHOW.

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FREDO 1 (1:07) SOQ

When Fredo fred Gillis picked up a paintbrush 6 years ago, he never imagined that he’d land a residency in France.

“I really grew a lot closer to my practice, and it's becoming a lot more intentional, which I love so much, and the color scheme has changed entirely since that era. I'm really influenced by one of my favorite towns out there was called Aix-en-Provence. Every color of the buildings is like pastel colors. ”

Last year, Gillis’ art focused on getting away and traveling to new places.

Now, his paintings are snapshots of those faraway places, often depicting people relaxing under or near red-striped umbrellas.

‘I feel like they just represent quiet luxury. So, I really wanted to dive deeper into having a reoccurring motif like a lot of other artists do. So, it's been kind of fun to trademark um striped umbrellas as my own basically. “

Gillis says his time in France changed the way he approached his art and helped him find his niche.

But it's really gotten to a point to where I have my own vision and a recipe for all of these works.

Gillis will showcase that new body of work in “Under the Umbrellas,” this Sunday, September 27th, at San Diego Made Factory.

Audy McAfee, KPBS News

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That’s it for the podcast today. Today’s podcast was edited by Traci Tong and is hosted and produced by me, Lawrence K. Jackson. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Thanks for listening and have a great day/weekend.

