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Multiple rapes reported at Cal State San Marcos in the first three weeks of the semester

By John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor
Published September 22, 2026 at 4:53 PM PDT
The Cal State San Marcos campus is shown, Feb. 8, 2018.
Alison St John
The Cal State San Marcos campus is shown, Feb. 8, 2018.
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An investigation is underway into four rapes at California State University San Marcos.

A university spokesperson said the victims knew or were acquainted with their attackers and that all attacks happened in residence halls.

The first six weeks of the semester are often referred to as the “red zone” because that’s when the risk of campus sexual violence is elevated. In a statement, the university said it begins prevention and consent education before students arrive on campus, and continues those efforts throughout the year.

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CSUSM President Ellen Neufeldt says the university is doubling down on how it’s addressing the attacks.

“More education, and not just that — increased security. Our police, our housing staff, our Title IX staff and so many more are ready and willing to help and already in action,” said Neufeldt in a video shared with the campus community.

Neufeldt said resources are available to anyone who has experienced sexual assault or harassment.

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John Carroll
John Carroll is a general assignment reporter and anchor at KPBS. He loves coming up with story ideas that are not being covered elsewhere, but he’s also ready to cover the breaking news of the day.
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