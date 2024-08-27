Vance set to speak at Rancho Santa Fe campaign fundraiser Sept. 6

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance is scheduled to speak at a luncheon fundraiser in Rancho Santa Fe Sept. 6 for the Trump-Vance campaign, with ticket prices ranging from $1,000 per person to $50,000 per couple.

The fundraiser will be hosted by Bob Shillman, the founder and former CEO of the Cognex Corp., a machine vision systems manufacturer, and his wife June.

For $50,000 donated or raised, couples will be designated as members of the host committee, participate in a roundtable discussion, have a picture taken with the Ohio senator and attend the luncheon, according to the invitation obtained by City News Service.

People donating or raising $25,000 will participate in the roundtable discussion, have a picture taken with Vance and receive a ticket to the luncheon. People donating or raising $15,000 will have a picture taken with Vance and receive a ticket to the luncheon.

For $3,300, a donor will receive preferred seating to the luncheon.

The maximum individual donation for a presidential campaign is $3,300. Money from categories over $3,300 is designated for the Republican National Committee and state parties.

Regular seating for the luncheon is $1,000 per person.

Vance is also set to speak at a luncheon fundraiser reception in Los Angeles Sept. 8.