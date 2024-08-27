Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Politics

Vance set to speak at Rancho Santa Fe campaign fundraiser Sept. 6

By City News Service
Published August 27, 2024 at 9:51 AM PDT
Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance arrive on the floor during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum, Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee.
Carolyn Kaster
/
AP
Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance arrive on the floor during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum, Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee.

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance is scheduled to speak at a luncheon fundraiser in Rancho Santa Fe Sept. 6 for the Trump-Vance campaign, with ticket prices ranging from $1,000 per person to $50,000 per couple.

The fundraiser will be hosted by Bob Shillman, the founder and former CEO of the Cognex Corp., a machine vision systems manufacturer, and his wife June.

For $50,000 donated or raised, couples will be designated as members of the host committee, participate in a roundtable discussion, have a picture taken with the Ohio senator and attend the luncheon, according to the invitation obtained by City News Service.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

People donating or raising $25,000 will participate in the roundtable discussion, have a picture taken with Vance and receive a ticket to the luncheon. People donating or raising $15,000 will have a picture taken with Vance and receive a ticket to the luncheon.

For $3,300, a donor will receive preferred seating to the luncheon.

The maximum individual donation for a presidential campaign is $3,300. Money from categories over $3,300 is designated for the Republican National Committee and state parties.

Regular seating for the luncheon is $1,000 per person.

Vance is also set to speak at a luncheon fundraiser reception in Los Angeles Sept. 8.

Tags

Politics Voter HubNational PoliticsSan Diego
More News