Politics

Carlsbad City Council to consider citations for people living in vehicles

By City News Service
Published March 18, 2025 at 8:46 AM PDT
Carlsbad City Hall as seen on Aug. 25, 2015.
Alison St John
/
KPBS
Carlsbad City Hall as seen on Aug. 25, 2015.

The Carlsbad City Council will Tuesday consider adopting an ordinance intended to prevent people from sleeping in their vehicles in public spaces and city-owned property.

"The goal of the presented ordinance is to have a balanced approach to helping people experiencing homelessness secure housing while continuing to reduce the impacts of homelessness on the community," said Mandy Mills, the city's housing and homeless services director.

The ordinance was introduced March 4. If passed on its second reading Tuesday, the ordinance would still require the city's Homeless Outreach Team officers to first offer shelter and services before issuing warnings. The new aspect would allow said officers to issue citations following the warnings.

Alexander Nguyen

"Our Homeless Outreach Team remains committed to a compassion-led approach in addressing homelessness," said Carlsbad Chief of Police Christie Calderwood. "This ordinance provides our officers with an additional tool to maintain public safety and hold and address unlawful behavior when necessary, while continuing to prioritize services and resources for those in need."

According to the most recent annual Point-in-Time Count — the one-day snapshot of the population of people experiencing homelessness in San Diego County — the number of people living in cars and RVs in Carlsbad has "nearly doubled from the year before, with most in the downtown Carlsbad area."

If passed, the changes would go into effect in 30 days. The Homeless Outreach Team — consisting of six officers and one sergeant — will conduct public outreach to people living in their vehicles to inform them of the new laws and existing resources.

Politics Homelessness
