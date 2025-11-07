Poway City Council delays decision on how to fill Blain vacancy

Citing the need for cost information, the Poway City Council voted 4-0 Friday to delay a decision on how to fill the District 2 seat that became vacant when Tony Blain resigned this week, one day after residents voted in favor of a recall election for his seat.

According to a city spokeswoman, the council is committed to holding a special election, but no meeting date has been set for a formal approval.

Following a brief discussion, Mayor Steve Vaus and council members Peter De Hoff, Jenny Maeda and Christopher Pikus passed on a formal decision, asking the county Registrar of Voters to provide an estimated cost for a special election.

The city could hold the election next April or June 2, which is the California state primary. Blain, who faces various felony charges, resigned Wednesday after residents on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to hold a recall election for his seat.

City officials said Blain's resignation would take effect immediately.

Blain was elected in November 2024 to represent residents in District 2. Initial results provided by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters showed 80% of voters in his district supported a citizen-led recall ballot measure.

In April, the council unanimously approved a new policy requiring a special election when filling a vacancy occurring within the first 18 months of a council member's four-year term.

Vaus on Friday said he and other city leaders thought normally, they would wait for the recall election to be certified in December.

"I believe a special election is the way to go," said Vaus, who added he didn't support an all-mailed ballot process.

Vaus also said there would be savings by consolidating the special election with the state primary.

De Hoff said he was leaning toward a special election, adding, "it's a matter of keeping your word as a council, as a leader. And we made that commitment back in April."

De Hoff, also deputy mayor, said a June election might have better voter engagement, but city officials needed more information. According to one city official, an election could cost between $150,000 to $300,000, but was just an estimate.

One Poway resident stressed the need for a special election, as it's the cost of business in a democracy.