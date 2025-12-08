San Diego City Council reelects Joe LaCava as Council President

The San Diego City Council Monday quickly and unanimously reelected Joe LaCava as Council President for the next year, praising his "even-handedness."

In fewer than five minutes, the council spoke glowingly of LaCava's tenure in the role and voted 8-0 to bring him back for another year. Councilwoman Jennifer Campbell was absent.

"I appreciate my council colleagues for the collaborative process in what has been a challenging year and what will likely continue to be," LaCava said. "During the difficult budget in the first half of the (fiscal) year, we showed each other mutual respect.

"And I appreciate your tolerance for my love of workshopping and going into the weeds, which can lead to some late meetings."

LaCava was first elected to the head of San Diego's legislative body in 2024, moving up from the Council President pro Tempore role under then-President Sean Elo-Rivera.

The council president is tasked with placing items on the council's agenda, appointing members to committees and leading meetings.

Councilman Stephen Whitburn applauded LaCava's even-handedness. Councilman Kent Lee said the Council President would "face no less challenging times in the year ahead," and said LaCava was the person for the job.

Elo-Rivera couldn't help ribbing his colleague, "Is it as glamorous and easy as you envisioned?"

"Oh yeah," LaCava replied.

Councilwoman Vivian Moreno, who marked 15 years in public service at the meeting, thanked LaCava for his willingness to look for infrastructure funding for her district — the 8th, which includes underserved areas such as San Ysidro, Barrio Logan and Sherman Heights — and praised him for considering the needs of communities south of Interstate 8.

Councilwoman Marni von Wilpert thanked LaCava for his efforts not only in reaching consensus, but ensuring everyone had a right to speak and securing the safety of the council during a time of increasing political violence.

Councilman Raul Campillo said LaCava's professionalism and ability to docket things he may not agree with in a timely and open manner made him an excellent candidate to continue in the role.

LaCava's Council District 1 includes La Jolla, University City, Torrey Pines, Carmel Valley and Pacific Highlands Ranch.

The San Diego City Council, like all local government bodies in California, is officially nonpartisan, but all nine members ran as Democrats.