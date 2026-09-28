Meet the candidate for County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk

Big picture
Jordan Marks is unopposed in this race. We asked a county spokesperson why we must vote for races where one candidate is running unopposed.
This is what the county’s Deputy Communications Director, Sarah Sweeney told us:
“The County of San Diego lists an unopposed candidate on the November ballot because the County Charter requires a general‑election vote whenever two or fewer candidates qualify. This is specified in County Charter Section 401.3.”
What does the Assessor/Recorder/Clerk do?
The San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk is responsible for managing property assessments, official public recordings and vital records for the county. The office operates three distinct divisions that handle property taxation data, legal document preservation, and civil services such as marriage licenses and business registrations.
How much does the Assessor/Recorder/Clerk get paid?
According to the county's Descriptions and Salaries database, this position receives $286,369 annually.
Meet the candidate
Jordan Marks
- Party: Registered Republican
- Professional background: Prior to being elected in 2022, Marks served as the county’s Chief Deputy Assessor and Taxpayer Advocate
- Top three goals for the office:
- Protecting affordable home ownership by safeguarding Prop. 13
- Protect renters by advocating against measures that would raise rents
- Protecting San Diego county residents from overtaxation
- The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce along with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
- Firefighter Unions including the San Diego Firefighters Association and Cal Fire firefighters
- Various building and trade councils and business associations including the Associated General Contractors of San Diego County, the Building Industry Association and the local Carpenters union
The issues
- Marks’ office says he has delivered a record $322 million in property tax savings in 2025.
- His office says he has secured $18.7 million for disabled veterans and nearly $33 million for seniors/homeowners through property tax relief programs.
- Marks’ office reports that he has implemented the "Owner Alert" program to protect against home title theft. He also modernized office systems, reducing paper waste and enhancing online services.
- The office also says that he has reduced backlogs in recording legal documents and improved accessibility for business registration.