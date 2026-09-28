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KPBS Voter Hub - Election information for voters and resources

Meet the candidate for County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk

By John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor
Published September 28, 2026 at 11:22 PM PDT
Updated September 28, 2026 at 11:22 PM PDT

Big picture

Jordan Marks is unopposed in this race. We asked a county spokesperson why we must vote for races where one candidate is running unopposed.

This is what the county’s Deputy Communications Director, Sarah Sweeney told us:

“The County of San Diego lists an unopposed candidate on the November ballot because the County Charter requires a general‑election vote whenever two or fewer candidates qualify. This is specified in County Charter Section 401.3.”

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California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
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What does the Assessor/Recorder/Clerk do?

The San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk is responsible for managing property assessments, official public recordings and vital records for the county. The office operates three distinct divisions that handle property taxation data, legal document preservation, and civil services such as marriage licenses and business registrations.

How much does the Assessor/Recorder/Clerk get paid?

According to the county's Descriptions and Salaries database, this position receives $286,369 annually.

Meet the candidate

Jordan Marks

  • Party: Registered Republican
  • Professional background: Prior to being elected in 2022, Marks served as the county’s Chief Deputy Assessor and Taxpayer Advocate 
  • Top three goals for the office:
    • Protecting affordable home ownership by safeguarding Prop. 13
    • Protect renters by advocating against measures that would raise rents
    • Protecting San Diego county residents from overtaxation

The issues

  • Marks’ office says he has delivered a record $322 million in property tax savings in 2025.
  • His office says he has secured $18.7 million for disabled veterans and nearly $33 million for seniors/homeowners through property tax relief programs.

Tags

Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections News
John Carroll
John Carroll is a general assignment reporter and anchor at KPBS. He loves coming up with story ideas that are not being covered elsewhere, but he’s also ready to cover the breaking news of the day.
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A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

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