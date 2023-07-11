Oceanside vegetation fire 100% contained

A 21-acre vegetation fire which began Sunday afternoon and caused minor damage to one home has been 100% contained, the Oceanside Fire Department said Tuesday.

A fire crew continued to patrol the fire for 24 hours after the initial start at 2:23 p.m. Sunday on the edge of a marshy wetland known as Talone Lake, said OFD Battalion Chief Jon Regner.

The crew was able to put out hot spots throughout Monday. Crews continued to monitor for hotspots on the interior of the fire. An infrared drone will be flown Tuesday to identify any more hotspots, Regner said.

On Sunday, arriving firefighters from Oceanside and Camp Pendleton could see thick smoke rising rapidly with flames next to the intersection of Frazee Road and Mission Avenue,

Crews identified access points into Talone Lake, an area known to contain transient camps and thick vegetation. Multiple fire engines gained access to the area and stopped the forward progress of the fire.

Another fire about 200 yards farther into the vegetation was noticed by fire crews. Heavy vegetation and difficult access allowed the fire to grow out of control and quickly overwhelmed the fire resources, officials said.

Because of the potential for the fire to threaten a nearby residential neighborhood and shopping center, additional resources were ordered, including law enforcement, fire engines, ladder trucks, a water tender, a Cal Fire San Diego ground crew and a helicopter, the battalion chief said.

During the firefight, crews reported up to 30-foot flames, which threw embers eastward across College Boulevard and into the Walmart Shopping Center, which prompted evacuations of residents and businesses.

The embers and superheated air released into the neighborhood and businesses caused damage to the exterior of one single-family residence and to a cardboard storage bin behind Walmart.

Water bucket drops made by Cal Fire aircraft and action by ground forces helped stop the forward rate of spread, the battalion chief said.

Crews gained control around the perimeter of the fire and contained it to 21 acres within two-and-a-half hours.

The fire was 60% contained by late Sunday. Two fire engines continued to patrol the area to check for hotspots overnight.

Firefighters were exposed to smoke and heat, but no firefighters were injured.