Dangerous heat wave continues for inland San Diego County

A dangerous heat wave for inland areas was predicted to continue through next week and possibly into the following week with the heat expected to peak over this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

High temperatures of 115 to 123 degrees were expected this weekend for the desert and the NWS warned that heat stroke can be deadly and should be treated as a 911 emergency.

A weak coastal eddy at times into Sunday may bring slow deepening of a shallow marine layer spreading slight cooling into coastal areas for Friday and Saturday with a little greater coverage and inland spread of night and morning low clouds and fog.

An excessive heat warning was issued Friday until 8 p.m. Tuesday for San Diego County deserts and mountains. A warning was also issued from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday for the valleys.

Along the coast Friday, it was expected to be mostly sunny with high temperatures from 75 to 80 degrees, the NWS said. The western valleys were expected to be mostly sunny with highs from 87 to 92 and near the foothills from 96 to 101. It should be mostly sunny in the mountains with highs from 94 to 104. The deserts were expected to be mostly sunny with highs from 113 to 118.

The warming trend was expected to continue for inland areas through the weekend.

The excessive heat warning for the deserts, mountains and valleys could continue through Tuesday and will likely need to be extended for the deserts.

The center of strong high pressure over the southwest states could shift slowly eastward early next week with only slight weakening of the high pressure over southern California through Thursday.

There could be some weakening of the high pressure system toward the end of next week.

The long-duration heat wave should continue for inland areas through next week and possibly into the following week.

Night and morning coastal low clouds and fog were likely to be confined to coastal areas, but could extend inland into the far western valleys at times.

