Public Safety

CHP begins annual Labor Day DUI 'maximum enforcement' period

By City News Service
Published September 1, 2023 at 8:09 AM PDT
A California Highway Patrol vehicle in San Diego County. Sept. 1, 2020.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
A California Highway Patrol vehicle in San Diego County. Sept. 1, 2020.

The California Highway Patrol will be intensifying its operations in the San Diego area for three days starting Friday as part of its annual efforts to get intoxicated motorists off the county's roadways over the Labor Day weekend.

The holiday "maximum enforcement period" is scheduled to run from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the state agency advised.

"Alcohol- and drug-impaired driving continues to be a leading cause of traffic fatalities and injuries," CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said. "An impaired driver behind the wheel puts themselves and everyone on the road in great danger. ... We will deploy all available personnel to ensure the highest level of safety for everyone traveling."

In addition to keeping a keen watch for intoxicated motorists, CHP officers will be on the lookout for speeders, distracted drivers and other traffic scofflaws who imperil others on local freeways and rural roads.

During the comparable period last year, the Highway Patrol made more than 900 arrests for DUI and issued nearly 5,700 speeding citations statewide, according to CHP public affairs.

Public Safety
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
