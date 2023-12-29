Give Now
Public Safety

Updated list of water contact closures, advisories for county beaches

By City News Service
Published December 29, 2023 at 12:44 PM PST
A surfer looks at the waves in Ocean Beach, Nov. 27, 2015.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
A surfer looks at the waves in Ocean Beach, Nov. 27, 2015.

San Diego County health officials released an updated water contact closure and advisory list on Friday for county beaches.

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

— Coronado Shoreline, ocean shoreline south of Avenida Lunar to North Beach;

— Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from north Carnation to south of Avenida Lunar;

— Imperial Beach Shoreline, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacoast Drive through Carnation Avenue;

— Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

Water contact advisories have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

— La Jolla, Children's Pool;

— La Jolla, Cove Beachline;

— La Jolla, Avenida De La Playa;

— Ocean Beach, Dog Beach;

— Mission Bay, Campland Beachline;

— Mission Bay, De Anza Cove — swim area;

— Point Loma, Point Loma Treatment Plant.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com.

