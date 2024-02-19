Rain, possible flooding, thunderstorms expected in San Diego County this week

Go to storm resources ⬇

Another storm is expected to hit San Diego County, bringing a chance of heavier, wetter conditions by Tuesday, with slightly less rainfall than other parts of Southern California and possible flooding, according to forecasters.

A flood watch will go into effect from 10 p.m. Monday until at least late 10 a.m. Wednesday in coastal, mountain and valley areas throughout the county.

Storm safety tips Stay informed. Monitor television and radio for flood watches or warnings.

Keep your gas tank full in case of evacuation or power outages.

Use sandbags to divert water.

Do not walk, swim or drive through flood waters. Just six inches of fast-moving water can knock you down and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.

Do not touch electrical equipment if it is wet or if you are standing in water. If you see a downed power line, call 911 and (800) 411-SDGE to report it. If someone has come in contact with electrical equipment, don't touch them.

Keep a written list of emergency contacts.

Make a plan in case of an emergency. Speak with family, friends and/or neighbors who can help ahead of time. If you rely on electrically operated medical equipment, make a plan for backup power.

If you smell gas or suspect a gas leak, leave the area. Call 911 or SDG&E at (800) 611-7343.

Secure outdoor items to prevent them from flying away.

Gather supplies such as food, water and a flashlight to last at least three to five days.

Call 211 for information including on disaster resources available 24 hours a day in over 200 languages. Sources: Ready.gov, County of San Diego Office of Emergency Services, 211 San Diego, SDG&E.



Total rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are expected over the lower elevations, with 4 to 8 inches over the foothills and mountains with local amounts to 10 inches. Peak rainfall rates of one-half to one inch per hour are possible with locally higher rates with any thunderstorm development.

These rainfall totals and rates will have the potential to cause flooding and debris flows including landslides, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said the bulk of the rain is not expected to reach Southern California until Tuesday and Wednesday, and the risk of heavy rain in San Diego and Riverside counties won't materialize until Wednesday.

A high-surf advisory will remain in effect until at least 10 p.m. Tuesday along coastal areas throughout the county, with the highest surf expected to hit west-facing beaches, the NWS reported.

Officials warned the public of potential dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, beach erosion and minor flooding during morning high tides. Inexperienced swimmers were advised to remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.

"You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop," an NWS statement said.

Monday's San Diego surf forecast includes a high-risk rip current, with surf height from 5 to 8 feet, water temperature from 58 to 60, with a west swell from 270 degrees.

A Pacific storm could bring a large 6- to 11-foot west swell Tuesday, leading to periods of hazardous seas, with southerly wind gusts up to 25 knots possible Monday and Tuesday, according to the NWS.

Downtown San Diego is expected to be cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday, with high chances of rain and thunderstorms and high temperatures in the low 60s.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected Monday in the desert areas, with highs in the low 70s throughout the week. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected in the mountains, with highs in mid-50s to low 60s, the NWS said.

Along the coast, partly cloudy conditions are expected next week, with daytime temperatures hitting the mid-60s. Inland valley areas are expected to be partly cloudy through next weekend, with highs reaching the low to upper 60s.