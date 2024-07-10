High heat continues in San Diego County deserts, valleys

Extreme heat will continue in inland San Diego County this week, with highs potentially hitting 122 degrees Wednesday in some areas, forecasters said, and record-setting temperatures already reported in some areas.

It was 100 in Ramona on Tuesday, breaking the record for the day of 98 set in 1995. It was 106 in Campo, breaking the record for the day of 105 set in 2002.

In Lake Cuyamaca, the low was 76 on Tuesday, breaking the record for highest minimum temperature for the day of 68 set in 1985.

Resources for staying cool during hot weather Cool Zones: San Diego County libraries, community centers and more that offer free access to AC.

City of San Diego pools hours and locations.

Get a free fan by contacting San Diego County's Aging & Independence Services at 800-339-4661.

An excessive heat warning remained in effect for desert areas until at least 9 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Desert and mountain conditions will include clear and sunny skies, with highs in the upper 90s and triple digits throughout the week.

Officials advised people to "drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors."

Heat warnings also apply to furry companions as well. San Diego County officials advised residents to keep their pets indoors, so long as the temperature is lower inside. People should also:

