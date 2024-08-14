Give Now
Public Safety

Vista to enforce ban on homeless encampments

By Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County
Contributors: Charlotte Radulovich / Video Journalist
Published August 14, 2024 at 1:38 PM PDT
A sign for the city of Vista pictured on May, 21, 2021.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
A sign for the city of Vista pictured on May, 21, 2021.

Vista will start enforcing a camping ban that was established more than 50 years ago, becoming the latest city to crack down on homeless encampments.

Four Vista City Council members, including Mayor John Franklin, voted in favor of enforcing the 1968 ban, and one abstained. Enforcement was paused during the pandemic.

Homeless advocate Holly Herring told the Council that Vista does not have enough supportive services for people experiencing homelessness to start enforcing the ban again.

Executive director of Retread Housing Services, Hannah Gailey, stands in front of the Buena Creek Navigation Center, March 4, 2024.
Health
Jacob Aere

“Just because we can, doesn’t mean we should necessarily sweep encampments and start enforcement without having a robust housing, offering supportive housing, permanent options," she said. "So that’s ultimately why I’m still against the bans.”

Vista recently opened its first homeless shelter in March. It's a 48-bed center under a shared multi-agency agreement with Encinitas, where 75% of the beds are set aside for Vista residents and 25% for Encinitas.

Franklin said law enforcement officers won’t clear encampments or ticket people without offering shelter first.

Imelda Huerta, Vista's assistant city manager, said a 72-hour notice will be posted before clearing encampments unless the camp poses a health or safety risk or is blocking access.

"There were some individuals who had belongings in the middle of the street or blocking the sidewalk. There were individuals lying in the street," she said. "So that would be a health and safety risk and also blocking access."

Councilmember Corinna Contreras, the lone abstaining vote, was concerned that enforcement would hamper outreach to the vulnerable community.

"We're going to kid ourselves if we think that this is actually going to resolve ... the chronic homelessness," she said. "And I'm also so afraid that the progress that we have made in outreach, in the successes that we've seen, could be in jeopardy because of something like this."

According to the latest Point-in-Time Count, Vista’s homeless population nearly doubled from 88 in 2023 to 170 in 2024.

Tags

Public Safety HomelessnessNorth County
Alexander Nguyen
As a North County multimedia producer, Alexander Nguyen creates content for all of KPBS' platforms, including the web and social media.

See stories by Alexander Nguyen
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
