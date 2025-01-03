A Carlsbad man apologized Friday for his connection to a 15-year-old girl who fatally shot a teacher and fellow student at a religious school in Wisconsin, telling a judge that he was prepared to accept the consequences of his actions without explaining his precise role.

Alexander Paffendorf expressed regret for his involvement when a judge offered a chance for final words before keeping an order to confiscate his guns and ammunition in place until April 4. He didn't elaborate in his brief statement but authorities have said he told FBI agents that he had been messaging Natalie Rupnow, the Wisconsin shooter, about attacking a government building with a gun and explosives.

The student at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison killed Rubi Patricia Vergara, a 14-year-old freshman, and 42-year-old teacher Erin Michelle West and severely injured two other students before shooting herself. Police have not disclosed a motive.

A day after the Dec. 16 attack, a California judge issued a restraining order against Paffendorf, 20 at the time, under the state's gun red flag law. It required him to turn his guns and ammunition into police. He has not been charged with any crime.

Paffendorf, appearing by video in a collared shirt and tie, said Friday that he was ready for a hearing on whether the restraining order should stay in effect but San Diego Superior Court Judge Devon Lomayesva delayed consideration after an attorney for the city of Carlsbad, north of San Diego, said Pattendorf was under criminal investigation. The judge decided it was in his Pattendorf's interest to delay the hearing because he is under investigation and did not have an attorney.

A detective told the judge that the FBI expected the investigation to conclude within two to three months.

The restraining order doesn’t say what government building Pattendorf targeted or when he planned to launch his attack. It also doesn’t detail his interactions with the student except to state that he was plotting a mass shooting with her.