Average San Diego County gas price rises to highest amount since Nov. 23

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Wednesday for the 14th time in 15 days, increasing 1.7 cents to $5.047, its highest amount since Nov. 23.

The average price has risen 13.6 cents over the past 15 days, including 1.1 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose five consecutive days, was unchanged March 18 and resumed increasing March 19.

The average price is 7.5 cents more than one week ago, 23.7 cents higher than one month ago and 18.6 cents greater than one year ago. It has dropped $1.388 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose two-tenths of a cent to $3.535 after changing one-tenth of a cent each of the previous days — dropping one-tenth of a cent Sunday, rising one-tenth of a cent Monday and dropping one-tenth of a cent Tuesday.

The national average price is 2 cents more than it was one week ago, 26.4 cents higher than it was one month ago and 9.6 cents greater than it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.481 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.