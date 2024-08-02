San Diego County waiving animal adoption fees for 'Clear the Shelters' event

San Diego County Animal Services announced Friday that it is waiving animal adoption fees beginning Aug. 10, as part of the nationwide "Clear the Shelters" campaign.

Animals available include cats, dogs, guinea pigs, kittens, pigs, rabbits, roosters and tortoises. In 2024, the Clear the Shelters campaign "is celebrating a decade of helping pets find homes," surpassing 1 million adoptions last September, according to the county.

The current month-long campaign will begin Aug. 10 and last through Sept. 10.

Steve Lujan, Animal Services' interim director, said the county participates in Clear the Shelters "because it's an important opportunity to find our wonderful animals a wonderful forever home."

"Helping pair animals and people is one of our highest priorities," Lujan added. The county permanently waives adoption fees for senior adopters, older animals and those that have been waiting for a "forever home" for 30 days or more.

People who cannot adopt may participate in the county's fostering program. Information is available at https://www.sddac.com/content/sdc/das/adopt/Foster.html.

Walk-in hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at the county's South Shelter, located at 5821 Sweetwater Road in Bonita, or the North Shelter at 2481 Palomar Airport Road in Carlsbad.

Because of high demand during the "Clear the Shelters" campaign, Animal Services staff recommend that residents have a second and third choice, just in case their first choice has already been adopted, according to the county.

The county's adoptions page is at https://www.sddac.com/content/sdc/das/adopt.html