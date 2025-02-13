Average San Diego County gas price rises to highest amount since July 18

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Thursday to its highest amount since July 18, increasing 3 cents to $4.761, rising for the 16th time in 17 days.

The average price has increased 23.7 cents over the past 17 days, including 3.9 cents Wednesday, its largest increase since April 5, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose six consecutive days, dropped one-tenth of a cent Feb. 3 and resumed increasing Feb. 4.

The average price is 15.2 cents more than one week ago and 25.7 cents more than one month ago, but 1.5 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.674 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose for the fourth consecutive day, increasing 1.1 cents to $3.16. It has increased 2.4 cents over the past four days after back-to-back decreases totaling a half-cent. It is 2.2 cents more than one week ago and 9.5 cents higher than one month ago, but 6.5 cents less than a year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.856 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.