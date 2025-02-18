Housing Commission approves expanded Rachel's Promise homeless shelter

The San Diego Housing Commission's Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a new 210-bed homeless shelter program for women and children on Feb. 14.

The city will pay for the beds, but the housing commission will contract with Catholic Charities, Diocese of San Diego to operate the shelter — Rachel's Promise Center for Women and Children.

"With this new shelter, we're expanding our capacity to get more people off the street and connected to care," Mayor Todd Gloria said. "This builds on the work we've already done over the past four years to more than double shelter options and help nearly 5,000 people move into housing."

According to city documents, at full capacity, Rachel's Promise will consist of 109 beds for single women and 101 beds for families with children.

"We're seeing more women and girls among the people our homelessness programs are serving," said SDHC President and CEO Lisa Jones. "This new shelter program will help to address that growing need in a setting that allows for more privacy for families, focuses on the unique needs of women and girls, and provides the services necessary to assist them with moving on to longer- term or permanent homes."

By SDHC's data, the percentage of women and girls experiencing homelessness in programs funded by the city and/or SDHC has risen from 29.1% in 2020 to more than 42% in 2024.

"Shelter beds are critical to addressing homelessness in San Diego, especially for our most vulnerable residents," said San Diego City Council President Joe LaCava. "Facilities like this, when used alongside prevention, outreach, mitigation and building affordable homes, are important tools as we reduce suffering and help individuals and families move towards housing."

Rachel's Promise will provide beds, meals, clothing, showers, laundry, housing-focused case management, care coordination, referrals and support for enrollment in health care resources, individual therapy, life skills classes and assistance applying for public benefits.

"We will be able to serve many more senior women and women with children at this new shelter in District 3," said City Councilman Stephen Whitburn, who represents the council district where the new shelter will be located. "By providing this beautiful safe space, we will lift up our most vulnerable women and children and give them a pathway to permanent housing and stability."

The program will cost the city around $1.6 million, including start-up costs and administrative expenses, in the first four months. After that, the annual cost is estimated to be around $5.3 million per year.

"This new shelter program is a significant step forward in addressing the growing needs of unhoused women and women with children in our community," said

Catholic Charities CEO Vino Pajanor. "By providing a safe and supportive environment, we aim to offer not only immediate relief but also the necessary resources and services to help women transition to longer-term or permanent housing.

"Our focus on individualized, specialized care, comprehensive support and privacy, including trauma-informed care, will ensure that women and children receive the dignity and assistance they deserve. Together, we are building a stronger, more compassionate and resilient San Diego."

Rachel's Promise will begin to take in women and children for the first four months in March and is able to accommodate 50 — 10 more than the previous shelter of the same name.

The previous 40-bed shelter program will close by June 30, due to redevelopment, with the additional 160 beds coming available during Fiscal Year 2026, which begins July 1, 2025.