MTS unveils Padres trolley; encourages public to take transit to Petco Park

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System Tuesday announced it would make getting to the Padres home opening series easier by ramping up service before and after games.

With sellout crowds expected at Petco Park for Thursday's Opening Day and throughout the weekend, MTS officials reminded fans that public transportation is cheaper and easier than game-day parking.

"There's nothing like the energy of seeing thousands of Padres fans riding the Trolley to Petco Park in their brown and gold," said Stephen Whitburn, MTS board chair and San Diego city councilman. "As a Padres fan myself, I know how special game days are for our community. We're making it easier than ever for everyone to be part of the excitement.

"Taking transit isn't just a ride — it's the perfect way to kick off the game day experience and dive straight into the action."

MTS also unveiled a new trolley wrap featuring star Padres players such as Fernando Tatis, Yu Darvish, Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill.

For opening weekend, MTS will have trolleys serving all stations every 15 minutes or better before and after games. Last season, an average of 8,000 fans rode the trolley to Padres games on sellout game days, according to MTS data.

Thursday's first pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Trolley service will ramp up closer to game time.

During weekends, two children 12 and under can ride for free with every paying adult. Youth ages 18 and under with a registered Youth PRONTO card or app account can ride free with the Youth Opportunity Pass.