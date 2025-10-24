Portion of northbound I-5 will be closed this weekend

All lanes on northbound Interstate 5 from Interstate 8 to the Mission Bay Drive on-ramp will be temporarily closed starting Friday.

The closure will take place from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for roadwork and concrete slab replacement, according to Caltrans.

"The project will rehabilitate pavement along the main roadway, shoulders and freeway ramps to extend the service life of the existing pavement. Beyond resurfacing, the project incorporates a broad range of upgrades to improve performance, safety and environmental conservation," transportation officials said in a statement.

Officials advised northbound I-5 motorists to take alternate routes such as State Route 163 or Interstate 15 and Interstate 805 past I-8 to connect to I-5. Northbound I-5 motorists traveling past SR-163 will be detoured to westbound or eastbound I-8.

The Moore Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 in Old Town will be closed to limit the amount of traffic detoured to I-8. The westbound I-8 Taylor Street on-ramp and Morena Boulevard off-ramp will be closed to allow clear access to the southbound I-5 connector, according to Caltrans.

On-ramps at Camino Del Rio West in the Sports Arena Area and Sea World Drive-Tecolote Road and Clairemont Drive will also be closed, but the northbound I-5 on-ramp at Mission Bay Drive will be open.

All northbound Metropolitan Transit Service bus routes to La Jolla and University Town Center will be running. Bus route 30 will take a slight detour from Old Town to La Jolla, while route 105 will continue its usual schedule from Old Town to UTC.

Parking will be available at the Old Town and Balboa Avenue stations, with Blue Line Trolley service remaining available as an alternative to travel from Old Town to all north destinations, officials said.

Caltrans officials reminded motorists to be on heightened alert when traveling in the area, and to watch for highway workers and moving construction equipment.

Businesses and residents along the closure route should expect construction noise and lighting.

A total of $113,745,800 in funding was allocated by the State Highway Operation Protection Program toward the project.

More information on closures and travel alerts can be found at quickmap.dot.ca.gov.