Sutton, sterling defense lead San Diego State to 23-0 win over Fresno State

By Associated Press
Published October 27, 2025 at 11:04 AM PDT
San Diego State football coach Sean Lewis celebrates with the team after becoming bowl eligible for the first time in three years on Oct. 25, 2025 in Fresno, Calif.
Derrick Tuskan
/
San Diego State University
San Diego State football coach Sean Lewis celebrates with the team after becoming bowl eligible for the first time in three years on Oct. 25, 2025 in Fresno, Calif.

Lucky Sutton rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown, Tano Letuli had a pick-6, and San Diego State shut out Fresno State 23-0 on Saturday.

With the win under their belts, the Aztecs are bowl eligible for the first time since 2022.

While the Aztecs (6-1, 3-0 Mountain West) offense mustered 124 yards through the air, Sutton led a combined 208-yard ground attack and scored the offense's only touchdown of the day on a 1-yard run late in the first quarter.

Sutton's rush of 46 yards and Byron Cardwell's 54-yard reception were the only plays of more than 16 yards in the game. The Bulldogs' offense didn't have a single play of at least 15 yards.

Gabriel Plascencia made three field goals, including a 50-yarder for the Aztecs.

Fresno State (5-3, 2-2) netted 227 yards of total offense, and Letuli outscored the unit singlehandedly when he intercepted Carson Conklin midway through the fourth quarter and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown. It was Conklin's second interception of the day.

Conklin was 20-of-42 passing for 182 yards.

Dalesean Staley led the Aztecs defense with seven tackles, a pair of pass breakups and a split tackle for a loss. August Salvati had the other interception.

