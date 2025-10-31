CHP says drive safe, sober on Halloween, or consequences could be scary

Halloween revelers who risk driving while intoxicated in the San Diego area Friday could face very scary consequences, the California Highway Patrol warned.

In an annual effort to keep intoxicated or drugged motorists and other traffic scofflaws off local freeways and unincorporated roadways during the holiday, the CHP will conduct a 12-hour maximum enforcement period, or MEP, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Friday, during which all available officers will deploy onto freeways, highways and unincorporated roads throughout San Diego County and statewide, to nab DUI suspects and other lawbreakers.

"Impaired driving destroys lives, and even one life lost is one too many," CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said. "This Halloween, we're asking everyone to do their part before the festivities begin — arrange a sober ride, and help us keep California's roads safe for everyone who uses them."

Over the comparable period last year, roughly 500 traffic accidents — two of them fatalities — occurred in the CHP's jurisdictions statewide, with nearly 100 caused by DUI suspects, and 120 drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

"Whether it's Halloween or any night of the year, the decision to drive sober can save a life," Duryee said. "Together, we can make our roads safer and prevent tragedies before they happen."

Parents and guardians who plan to walk with their kids were asked to wear bright clothes and place reflective tape on their youngsters' bags and buckets to make them more visible to drivers, as well as provide them with flashlights.

Authorities also emphasized the need for people on foot to stick to sidewalks and designated crosswalks whenever possible, preferably walking within well-illuminated corridors and always observing the actions of motorists to ensure there are no conflicts that could result in injuries.