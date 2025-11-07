What are your roommate stories? KPBS wants to know

They’re your best friends on Venmo. The voices of wisdom you vent to after a bad date. The people your dog loves a little more than you. Or, maybe they’re the person who leaves dishes in the sink or always has their partner over.

Most of us have had roommates. Whether you’re reminiscing about your college days, or currently splitting the rent — living with others under the same roof can be a great way to save money. As the cost of living continues to soar, shared living situations are a common way to make ends meet.

KPBS Midday Edition is looking for stories all about the complexities of roommate living: the good, the bad and the ugly. No story is too big or small. We want to hear from roommates turned soulmates, and roommates turned enemies. Why did you seek out a roommate? How did you meet your roommate? How do you make it work with roommates? What do you like about living together, and what’s not so great?

We also want to hear your questions about how to cope with roommate living, and we’ll try to find the best person to answer.

Drop your story or question in the form below, email us at midday@kpbs.org, or give us a call at (619) 452-0228 and leave a message.