Strong rainstorm bears down on San Diego area

It's time to break out that umbrella.

The San Diego area is in line for a significant soaking courtesy of a rainstorm that will arrive toward the end of the workweek and linger through the weekend, meteorologists advised Thursday.

Unsettled atmospheric patterns out of the west and north will bring increasing chances for showers to the county beginning Thursday night, with heavy precipitation and possible thunderstorms likely at times late Friday afternoon through Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

As a result of the weather, the San Diego Housing Commission activated inclement weather shelters across the city. Deacon Jim Vargas, president and CEO of homelessness services nonprofit Father Joe's Villages, welcomed those without shelter.

"Safe and dry shelter can be the difference between life and death for our most vulnerable neighbors, including families, young children and seniors," he said. "Our staff and volunteers work tirelessly throughout every inclement weather period to ensure that people are safe, warm and fed. Last year alone, we provided 4,672 bed nights of inclement weather shelter, which adds up to one person sleeping in one bed per night.

"Along with a bed, those who seek shelter at Father Joe's Villages can speak to staff and be connected to additional services, whether that be behavioral or medical health care, substance use support, job training and case management, to guide them on their journeys to find a permanent home."

A full list of available inclement shelters beds can be found at sdhc.org.

By Sunday morning, the bands of wet clouds will deliver 1.5 to 3 inches of rain along the coast and across the inland valleys, and up to 5 inches in the mountains, forecasters reported. Up to an inch of moisture is expected in local desert communities.

The potential for strong cloudbursts over the period prompted the NWS to issue a flood watch for the San Diego region, effective from late Friday through Saturday evening.

The showers will continue in more scattered fashion Sunday, and additional rainfall will likely fall across the county at times next week, according to the weather service.