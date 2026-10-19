Beluga whale named Cyprus dies at SeaWorld San Diego

A 9-year-old male beluga whale rescued from Canada died at SeaWorld San Diego, the attraction announced today.

Cyprus came to SeaWorld Aug. 22 after he was rescued from what was described as "a dire situation" in Canada, according to a Facebook post by SeaWorld. His passing was unexpected.

"Cyprus stopped eating two days ago, which prompted our veterinarians and animal care team to conduct a thorough medical exam," the attraction stated. "An ultrasound showed that his intestinal tract did not appear to be functioning normally and could indicate a serious life-threatening condition. Veterinarians worked throughout the night, providing immediate medical attention."

What made Cyprus' passing unexpected was that he had been doing well, eating consistently and getting acclimated to his new environment, including trainers, care team and two other rescued belugas.

"Like many species, belugas can mask discomfort or underlying concerns that are not immediately visible," SeaWorld said. "The other rescued belugas in our care continue to be in stable health and remain under close monitoring as they continue to adjust to their surroundings."

A full necropsy was promised and the cause of Cyprus' death will be shared with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.