San Diego Pride announces Leane Marchese to take helm as executive director

Leane Marchese has been named the new executive director of San Diego Pride, replacing interim co-executive directors Jen LaBarbera and Sarafina Scapicchio.

Marchese, a San Diego native, served on the San Diego Pride Board from 2006-2008 and volunteers regularly. She's also led LGBTQIA+ and Diversity Equity and Inclusion initiatives throughout her professional career.

"I am profoundly honored to step into this role. As the new executive director of San Diego Pride, I am deeply committed to fostering a strong, connected community where every member of the LGBTQIA+ family feels valued and supported," she said. "San Diego Pride is more than a celebration — it's a powerful movement for visibility, acceptance, and change.

Courtesy of San Diego Pride Leane Marchese is seen in an undated photo.

"My focus is to honor this legacy and ensure that Pride remains a beacon of strength, resilience, and celebration for future generations."

Most recently, Marchese served as founding executive director of Life Science Cares San Diego, where she worked with the life science industry to address poverty and inequity, a statement from Pride read. Her experience includes leadership roles at the YMCA of San Diego County and ElderHelp.

"Leane's thoughtful and inclusive leadership will be an invaluable addition to San Diego Pride and comes at a time when our LGBTQIA+ community needs visibility, strength, and unity," State Senate President pro Tempore Emeritus Toni Atkins said. "San Diego Pride and their year-round programming are essential for our community, and I am looking forward to seeing Leane bring her passion, skills, and dedication to this work."

San Diego Pride's Board of Directors worked with respected executive search firm, Blair Search Partners to conduct a national search and enlisted the support of community members, volunteers and Pride staff to search for and select a final candidate.

LaBarbera and Scapicchio will remain with San Diego Pride and return to their roles as director of education and advocacy and deputy executive director, respectively.