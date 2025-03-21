Give Now
Family of Slain DEA Agent Kiki Camarena sues cartel in San Diego federal court

By City News Service
Published March 21, 2025 at 6:39 PM PDT
In this March 8, 1985, file photo, U.S. Marine Corps pallbearers carry the casket holding the body of slain U.S. Drug Enforcement agent Enrique Camarena Salazar after it arrived at North Island Naval Air Station, in San Diego. Mexican drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero was only ever sentenced in Mexico for the killing of Camarena and Mexican pilot Alfredo Zavala Avelar in 1985, but his gang apparently killed as many as six U.S. citizens in the western city of Guadalajara around the same time.
Lenny Ignelzi
/
AP, DEA
In this March 8, 1985, file photo, U.S. Marine Corps pallbearers carry the casket holding the body of slain U.S. Drug Enforcement agent Enrique Camarena Salazar after it arrived at North Island Naval Air Station, in San Diego. Mexican drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero was only ever sentenced in Mexico for the killing of Camarena and Mexican pilot Alfredo Zavala Avelar in 1985, but his gang apparently killed as many as six U.S. citizens in the western city of Guadalajara around the same time.

The family of DEA Agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena, who was abducted, tortured and killed in 1985, filed a lawsuit in San Diego federal court this week against the Sinaloa Cartel and the cartel leaders allegedly responsible for his death.

The lawsuit was filed following President Donald Trump's designation of the cartel as a foreign terrorist organization, opening the door for Camarena's family to pursue an anti-terrorism lawsuit of this kind.

Along with the Sinaloa Cartel, the suit names alleged drug kingpins Rafael Caro-Quintero, Ernesto Fonseca-Carrillo and Miguel Angel Felix-Gallardo as defendants.

According to the complaint, all three are founding members of the Guadalajara Cartel, which dissolved, with its drug trafficking activities later assumed by the Sinaloa Cartel.

Camarena and his pilot, Alfredo Zavala-Avelar, were abducted in Guadalajara by gunmen on Feb. 7, 1985. Camarena was on his way to meet his wife for lunch when he was kidnapped across the street from the DEA's offices inside the U.S. Consulate.

Both men were interrogated and tortured for more than a day and then murdered sometime on Feb. 9, the complaint states. Their bodies were discovered in a shallow grave on a ranch about 60 miles southeast of Guadalajara.

Plaintiffs include Camarena's widow, Geneva "Mika" Camarena, along with several other family members, including Camarena's son, San Diego Superior Court Judge Enrique Camarena Jr.

Caro-Quintero was convicted in Mexico of Camarena's murder and sentenced to 40 years in prison, but was released after a Mexican appellate court ruled state murder charges were pursued against him incorrectly because he was tried in federal court. Caro-Quintero was released from custody in 2013, but re-arrested nearly a decade later after an appellate court reinstated his conviction.

Caro-Quintero was transferred to U.S. custody last month to face charges for Camarena's murder, among others.

Fonseca-Carrillo and Felix-Gallardo were convicted in Mexico for Camarena's kidnapping and murder and each sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Racial Justice and Social Equity Law
