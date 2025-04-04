Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Science & Technology

Growing plants with the power to heal

By Thomas Fudge / Science and Technology Reporter
Contributors: Carolyne Corelis / Video Journalist
Published April 4, 2025 at 5:51 PM PDT
The San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas is leading an effort to turn plants into better medicines. KPBS sci-tech reporter Thomas Fudge explains what we already know about herbal remedies — and what scientists hope to discover next.

Ephedra. Artemisia. Yerba santa. Opium poppy.

A lot of well-known drugs start with roots in the ground. The San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas is leading an effort to make curative plants even better by exploring their genomes.

The Medicinal Plants Initiative began three years ago by the botanic garden. During that time, their collection of medicinal plants has quadrupled, according to Benjamin Naman, director of medicinal plants research.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

He described the initiative as a partnership between plants, scholarship and the pharmaceutical industry.

“Here in San Diego county, we would have everything needed to go from a medicinal plant that’s out in the environment that’s been used by indigenous people for thousands of years,” Naman said. “Study them for chemistry, biology, their genetics, then actually translate those through the pharmaceutical pipeline into botanical drug products or Western medicines.”

There are more than 2,300 medicinal plants in their collection, Naman said. You can see them in a special greenhouse and in their medicinal garden, which is open to the public.

Offering one example, Naman said Native Americans in California used yerba santa for respiratory disorders, like asthma and bronchitis.

“The reason it’s even called yerba santa — that’s a Spanish name — is when the Spanish came they were introduced to this plant by the native people. And they found it was more effective at treating tuberculosis than any drug they had brought from Europe,” he said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

One of the goals of the medicinal plants initiative is to understand plants genetically. That’s where Todd Michael comes in.

He’s a genetic researcher at the Salk Institute and a partner in the project. He said the challenge is identifying genetic pathways that give a plant its curative chemicals.

“So we can say, “Yes! This plant has the genes that make this chemical,’” Michael said. For now, he said that kind of discovery is the object of the plants initiative.

“However, once we know that a specific plant makes something, in the future we can do some hybridization of plants to get new species that either grow well here or grow well in other conditions,” he said.

Todd Michael is seen in medicinal plants greenhouse at the San Diego Botanic Gardens. He is a professor at the Salk Institute who does genetic research on plants. March 24, 2025
Carolyne Corelis
/
KPBS
Todd Michael is seen in medicinal plants greenhouse at the San Diego Botanic Gardens. He is a professor at the Salk Institute who does genetic research on plants. March 24, 2025

Another resident of the medical plant greenhouse is one that you will find growing in San Diego County. Ephedra, the source of ephedrine, is a stimulant that’s used for several ailments. Surgeons use it to prevent low blood pressure during anesthesia.

Michael suspects ephedra evolved to create its chemical machinery to prevent animals from eating it. He suggests critters that ate the organic stimulant ended up feeling tense and hyper.

"So now they know, 'Don’t eat that plant, It’ll make you crazy,'" he said.

Other plants, though we may see them as native and wild, have been influenced by the human hand. He said people have been breeding cannabis for at least 10,000 years.

“So we have definitely co-evolved with medicinal plants so that they make things that make us happy, so we continue to grow them,” Michael said.

Naman said he hopes their collection of healing plants will be a resource to scholars across the country who want to explore the subject.

Tags

Science & Technology AgricultureTourismSan Diego
Thomas Fudge
A journalist with 30 years of experience, Tom covers science and technology stories for KPBS' platforms. He has received recognition for his outstanding work in hosting and public affairs reporting from the Unity Awards, the Northwest Broadcast News Association, and the San Diego chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.
See stories by Thomas Fudge
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Special Election: San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1
A big decision awaits some voters this April as the race for San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1 seat heats up. Are you ready to vote? Check out the KPBS Voter Hub to learn about the candidates, the key issues the board is facing and how you can make your voice heard.
Launch →
More News