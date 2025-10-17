Sex Shop Orientation

In this episode, Miss Lolly takes listeners on an eye-opening tour of local sex shops to explore the wide variety of tools, toys and treasures designed to enhance sexual experiences. Along the way, she chats with the knowledgeable employees behind the counters- true "sex toy librarians"- who are passionate about helping people find what works for them. By sharing their insights and breaking down common misconceptions, Miss Lolly works to strip away the stigma and make stepping into a sex shop feel less intimidating and a lot more empowering and fun.