Sex Shop Orientation
October 17, 2025 at 7:00 AM PDT
*This Podcast is intended for mature audiences. Listener discretion is advised*
Lolly drives all over town, exploring San Diego sex shops to demystify these salacious storefronts to see what is out there
In this episode, Miss Lolly takes listeners on an eye-opening tour of local sex shops to explore the wide variety of tools, toys and treasures designed to enhance sexual experiences. Along the way, she chats with the knowledgeable employees behind the counters- true "sex toy librarians"- who are passionate about helping people find what works for them. By sharing their insights and breaking down common misconceptions, Miss Lolly works to strip away the stigma and make stepping into a sex shop feel less intimidating and a lot more empowering and fun.