Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Midday Edition Cover Art
KPBS Midday Edition

'Journalism is not a crime:' Local free speech expert on arrest of journalists

 February 2, 2026 at 2:14 PM PST
By Julianna Domingo / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition,  Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Host
Ways To Subscribe
Journalist Don Lemon, talks to the media after a hearing at the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building in Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.
Damian Dovarganes
/
AP
Journalist Don Lemon, talks to the media after a hearing at the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building in Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.

Last week, independent journalists Don Lemon and Georgia Fort were arrested by federal agents after covering an anti-ICE protest Jan. 18.

Fort and Lemon were released from custody Friday. But journalism organizations and free speech advocates are sounding the alarm.

"It's an unprecedented assault on freedom of speech and freedom of the press to say that reporting the news is a crime," said David Loy, legal director of the First Amendment Coalition. "Journalism is not a crime."

Monday on Midday Edition, we look at what these arrests signal about press freedom and the First Amendment in the current political moment.

Guest:

Resources:

KPBS Midday Edition