'Journalism is not a crime:' Local free speech expert on arrest of journalists

Last week, independent journalists Don Lemon and Georgia Fort were arrested by federal agents after covering an anti-ICE protest Jan. 18.

Fort and Lemon were released from custody Friday. But journalism organizations and free speech advocates are sounding the alarm.

"It's an unprecedented assault on freedom of speech and freedom of the press to say that reporting the news is a crime," said David Loy, legal director of the First Amendment Coalition. "Journalism is not a crime."

Monday on Midday Edition, we look at what these arrests signal about press freedom and the First Amendment in the current political moment.

David Loy, legal director, First Amendment Coalition

