Rep. Sara Jacobs on week 2 of government shutdown, Prop. 50

The government has been shut down for over a week, and there seems to be no signs of a budget agreement just yet.

People are feeling the impacts — from those working without pay, to those seeing delays at airports across the country.

We discuss what the shutdown means for San Diegans with Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, who represents the 51st District. We also talk about why the Congresswoman supports statewide redistricting, her thoughts on ICE recruitment and deployment of the national guard in U.S. cities, among other topics.

Guest:



Sara Jacobs, U.S. Congresswoman, 51st District

Editor's Note: Congresswoman Jacobs’ grandfather is Irwin Jacobs, who is a supporter of KPBS. The KPBS news operation maintains editorial independence from KPBS executives, SDSU and corporate underwriters and donors.