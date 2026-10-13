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Headline: Activists say they’ve seen an increase in immigration enforcement

Description: First, this comes as the Washington Examiner reported that the Trump administration is increasing immigration enforcement in the state, starting here in San Diego. Also, the Governor recently signed a package of bills aimed at protecting immigrant communities, but they could face legal challenges. Next, we’ll tell you about the two Democrats vying for the San Diego City Council District 8 seat. Then, we’ll tell you how vacation rentals are impacting another city council race. And, flu hospitalization rates are higher this year in comparison to last year.

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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s TUESDAY, OCTOBER THIRTEENTH>>>> [ ACTIVISTS ARE SEEING AN INCREASE IN IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT ]More on that next. But first... the headlines …. #######

YOU CAN NOW GET A TICKET FOR NOT ABIDING BY THE CITY OF SAN DIEGO’S REVAMPED E BIKE RULES

AS OF TODAY:

- ANY CHILD UNDER THE AGE OF 11 ISN’T PERMITTED TO RIDE AN E BIKE

THOSE 12 AND OLDER CAN DRIVE A CLASS 1 OR 2 … THOSE ARE BIKES WITH A MAX SPEED OF 20 MILES PER HOUR

A HELMET IS REQUIRED FOR ANYONE UNDER 18 YEARS OLD

AND E BIKE DRIVERS ARE ONLY PERMITTED A PASSENGER IF THAT BIKE IF SPECIFICALLY DESIGNED WITH A SECOND SEAT

IF YOU GET A TICKET, YOU’LL HAVE THE OPTION OF HAVING IT WAIVED IF YOU ENROLL IN AN E-BIKE EDUCATIONAL COURSE WITHIN 100 DAYS

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A MAJORITY OF OUR COUNTY RECEIVED A GOOD AMOUNT OF RAIN OVER THE WEEKEND AND INTO MONDAY …

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE REMINDS US THAT DESPITE THE TROPICAL STORM WATCH BEING OVER, A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IS STILL IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY IS SOMEWHAT OF A TRANSITIONAL DAY WEATHER WISE … NOT THE WARMEST BUT ALSO NOT RAINING ALL DAY LONG

FORECASTER SAY THAT STARTING TOMORROW THROUGH SATURDAY, THINGS WILL BE WARMER AND DRYER THAN THEY’VE BEEN FOR THE PAST FEW DAYS …

AND THAT STARTING FRIDAY … SANTA ANA WINDS WILL BEGIN STRENGTHENING

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THE TREASURER-TAX COLLECTOR’S OFFICE JUST ANNOUNCED A NEW PROGRAM TO HELP SENIORS IN OUR COMMUNITY NAVIGATE PROPERTY-TAX HARDSHIPS

THE OFFICE SAYS THOSE HARDSHIPS CAN QUICKLY IMPACT HOUSING STABILITY FOR SENIORS

THE COUNTY’S ‘SENIOR SAFE HARBOR PROGRAM’ GIVES THE TREASURER-TAX COLLECTOR’S ADDITIONAL OPTIONS TO HELP ELIGIBLE SENIORS 65 OR OLDER

THIS INCLUDES SENIORS HAVING TROUBLE MEETING THEIR PAYMENT-PLAN DUE DATES, THOSE ALREADY FACING PENALTIES AND THOSE FACING OTHER FINANCIAL OR MEDICAL HARDSHIPS

THE OFFICE ALSO SAYS THAT THE “DIGITAL DIVIDE” OR NOT BEING TECH SAVY PLAYS A PART IN SOME OF OUR SENIORS FALLING BEHIND … AS THE WAY WE COMMUNICATE BECOME INCREASINGLY DIGITAL

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

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ICE HAS LAUNCHED AN IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN IN CALIFORNIA … STARTING RIGHT HERE IN SAN DIEGO.

THE ENFORCEMENT SURGE IS KNOWN AS “OPERATION SAFE CALIFORNIA”

YESTERDAY, REPORTER ALEXANDER NGUYEN RODE ALONG WITH COMMUNITY ACTIVISTS WHO’VE BEEN MONITORING ICE ACTIVITY. THEY SAY ENFORCEMENT HAS DEFINITELY INCREASED.

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ICECA 1(an) TRT: 1:07 SOQ

“We just got a tip that they’re down the street from here on El Cajon Boulevard.”

It’s 10 o’clock in the morning, and Arturo Gonzalez has been traveling around City Heights for three hours … monitoring Immigration and Customs Enforcement activities.

He gets tips from community members through his rapid-response network on social media.

“so it appears that they detained someone in Mira Mesa.”

He’s been at this for nearly two years … since the Trump administration started cracking down on immigration enforcement.

“This is unlike what we've seen all year long. What's happening right now in the last week and a half is a complete, big, immense surge, this biggest surge I have ever seen since I started doing this work.”

According to the Washington Examiner, the administration is launching a 45-day enforcement surge … starting in San Diego. Quoting a source, the newspaper says agents were instructed to go after anybody, regardless of criminal history.

Because of the surge, immigration attorneys are advising vulnerable people to carry what’s known as the “red card” with them everywhere they go. It informs immigrants of their rights, regardless of their status.

They can show the card to ICE agents if they are stopped to exercise their rights. AN/KPBS

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IN OTHER IMMIGRATION RELATED NEWS, CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM RECENTLY SIGNED A PACKAGE OF 21 BILLS AIMED AT PROTECTING IMMIGRANT COMMUNITIES.

BUT LEGAL EXPERTS AND IMMIGRATION ADVOCATES SAY THE STATE FACES LEGAL CHALLENGES IN TRYING TO ENFORCE THEM.

CAPRADIO’S GERARDO (heh-RAHR-doh) ZAVALA REPORTS.

ICELAWS 1 (cprn) TRT 1:16 last words "second term"

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Newsom’s new laws include a ban on the use of electroshock gloves and expanded restrictions on law enforcement officers wearing face coverings.

Another law would prohibit federal immigration enforcement operations from being staged on state-owned property.

UC Davis law professor Raquel Aldana says many of these measures will likely be challenged in federal court.

[Aldana] The biggest challenge to what the state of California is trying to do… even if it argues it’s our territory, it’s our state constitutional mandate, it would be applying it not just to its one law enforcement officers… but trying to apply it to federal agents. [16]

Aldana says California has a stronger legal argument when it seeks to regulate immigration enforcement on state property.

Giselle Garcia with mutual aid organization NorCal Resist says the legislation alone won’t provide immediate relief to the increased enforcement her group has seen across the region.

[Garcia] We have seen how slow they are to actually be enforced and even when people attempt to enforce it then we have challenges through litigation that take months and years to resolve. [14 seconds]

The Deportation Data Project found that ICE made nearly 50,000 arrests nationwide in July — a record monthly high during President Donald Trump’s second term.

TAG: THAT WAS GERARDO (heh-RAHR-doh) ZAVALA WITH OUR NEWSROOM PARTNER CAP-RADIO.

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SAN DIEGO'S 8TH CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT IS ON THE BALLOT THIS NOVEMBER.

METRO REPORTER ANDREW BOWEN SAYS TWO DEMOCRATS ARE VYING FOR THE OPEN SEAT COVERING THE SOUTH BAY.

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COUNCILD8 1 (ab) 1:25 soq

AB: Council District 8 includes Logan Heights, Southcrest, San Ysidro and Otay Mesa. Vivian Moreno is the currency city councilmember. She's termed out. And her chief of staff is running to replace her.

GR: "For a very long time, District 8 has been left behind. And I'm talking about decades."

AB: Gerardo Ramirez says his work in the District 8 office has given him insider knowledge of how City Hall operates. He says San Diego is facing years of budget deficits…

GR: "And that's a problem because we have a lot of backlogs of streetlights, of street resurfacing, of sidewalks … so if you don't have that experience and you don't know what to expect when you go in there, that's a problem."

AB: Also on the ballot in District 8 is Antonio Martinez. He's a board member of the San Ysidro School District and a former staffer for Congressman Juan Vargas.

AM: "I'm not a city bureaucrat. I'm coming from the outside in."

AB: Martinez ran in District 8 in 2018 and 2022. He says as an elected official, he's the candidate with more experience directly engaging with his community.

AM: "I've also lived and worked in the community my entire life. So I'm prepared, and I think that's really what's going to distinguish us in the end, and really one of the reasons we came in first place in the primary."

AB: While Martinez won the primary election, his 28% was far from a landslide. Both candidates have money to spend — and doors to knock on — to get their name and message out. Andrew Bowen, KPBS news.

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VACATION RENTAL RULES IN THE CITY OF SAN DIEGO ARE IMPACTING A DIFFERENT SAN DIEGO CITY COUNCIL RACE THAT’S ON THE BALLOT

FOR THIS WEEK’S WHY IT MATTERS SEGMENT, VOICE OF SAN DIEGO’S SCOTT LEWIS EXPLAINS HOWE.

D2RENTALS (vosd) TRT 1:03 SOQ “why it matters”

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San Diego law says only 1 percent of the city’s housing stock can be used for vacation rentals. Except in Mission Beach where vacation rentals can make up 30 percent of homes.

Those rules came after years of political battles that have never ended. Vacation rentals are again a big issue for the candidates for City Council District 2, which covers Ocean Beach, Point Loma, Mission Beach and Clairemont.

District 2 candidate Nicole Crosby, says she would work to change the rules on Day 1 and drastically lower the number of units allowed to be rented to visitors. But at our recent debate at Politifest, her opponent, Richard Bailey, said the California Coastal Commission has authority over those rules.

Crosby acknowledged that if the city wants to change things in the coastal zone, it must be approved by the Coastal Commission.

Bailey seemed mostly OK with the current structure but said that the 1 percent cap on vacation rentals should be per neighborhood.

No change to the city’s vacation rental law will happen if the District 2 City Council representative doesn’t lead it. It could go either way. For Voice of San Diego, I’m Scott Lewis and that’s why it matters.

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IT'S ONLY THE BEGINNING OF OCTOBER, BUT THE COUNTY IS SEEING TRIPLE THE NUMBER OF HOSPITALIZATIONS FOR THE FLU THIS YEAR COMPARED TO LAST YEAR.

HEALTH REPORTER HEIDI DE MARCO SAYS HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE URGING PEOPLE TO GET VACCINATED.

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FLU 1 trt: 56 SOQ

Flu season usually starts picking up around the beginning of November.

DR. SAYONE THIHALOLIPAVAN

We've already seen 8 deaths, which is 4 times more than we were this time the last 3 years.

Dr. Sayone Thihalolipavan is the county’s public health officer. He says all eight people who died were over 50 years old and six had not been vaccinated.

DR. SAYONE THIHALOLIPAVAN

We want people to get vaccinated by Halloween, so they are protected.

He says H1N1 is the main strain circulating locally.

DR. SAYONE THIHALOLIPAVAN

The circulating strains are ones that are in the vaccinations, so there is and should be a decent match

The county is also using a new forecasting tool to anticipate hospitalizations. .

DR. SAYONE THIHALOLIPAVAN

That is telling us that the next two weeks are predicted to be higher in terms of hospitalizations and more severe.

The county recommends flu vaccination for everyone six months and older.

Heidi de Marco, KPBS News.

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That’s it for today’s pod. This podcast is edited by Brooke Ruth and is hosted and produced by myself, Lawrence K. Jakson. FOR YOUR NEXT LISTEN, CHECK OUT THE KPBS MIDDAY EDITION PODCAST THIS AFTERNOON. THEY’LL BE TALKING ABOUT THE SPREAD OF INFECTIOUS DISEASES, LIKE THE MEASLES. Thanks for listening and have a great day.

